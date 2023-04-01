Frangieh visits Paris, PSP emphasizes support for consensus candidate

News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-01 | 11:26
Frangieh visits Paris, PSP emphasizes support for consensus candidate
2min
Frangieh visits Paris, PSP emphasizes support for consensus candidate

Secrecy dominates the situation surrounding presidential candidate Sleiman Frangieh's visit to Paris. Both parties remain tight-lipped about the details of Frangieh's meeting with French presidential advisor Patrick Durel.

The only exception is the French confirmation that Frangieh provided some guarantees without disclosing their details or nature. As the discussions of the visit are exclusive to Frangieh, his return to Lebanon is eagerly awaited to determine the course of the presidential entitlement.

Allies of the head of the Marada Movement, particularly the Amal-Hezbollah duo, are keeping an eye on the details of the visit. They are also focused on completing the discussions with the Saudi side to determine whether Frangieh's guarantees will convince the kingdom to change its stance against the arrival of a Hezbollah-allied president.

On the Progressive Socialist Party's side, whose leader Walid Jumblatt preceded Frangieh to Paris and advised the French to adopt a consensual rather than confrontational candidate, the Democratic Gathering resolved the debate about its position on the entitlement.

MP Taymour Jumblatt announced that the parliamentary bloc and the party insist on calling for a consensus figure for the presidency who will not be a party to or pose a challenge to anyone. The candidate must have a reformist and rescue vision for the country. This position was previously proposed by Walid Jumblatt and announced in all domestic and foreign communications and discussions. "Enough with the imagination of some," Taymour Jumblatt concluded.

