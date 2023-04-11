Leaked documents possibly reveal Egypt's plan to supply Russia with weapons

2023-04-11 | 11:43
Leaked documents possibly reveal Egypt's plan to supply Russia with weapons
2min
Leaked documents possibly reveal Egypt's plan to supply Russia with weapons

Day after day, details of leaked documents exposing the United States national security secrets about Ukraine, China, and the Middle East are coming to light.

The latest details come from The Washington Post. Thus, one of the leaked classified US documents revealed that Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi ordered the production of 40,000 rockets to be secretly shipped to Russia, along with plans to supply Moscow with artillery shells and gunpowder to aid in its war against Ukraine.

The document also mentioned that officials were instructed to maintain secrecy surrounding the production and shipment of the missiles "to avoid problems with the West."

 Egypt responded to the leak through its foreign ministry spokesperson, Ahmed Abu Zeid, saying, "Egypt's position from the beginning is based on not intervening in this issue and committing to maintaining an equal distance with both sides."

But who leaked these documents?

According to Reuters, Russian elements or those loyal to Russia are likely behind the leak of the classified US military documents.

However, the US agencies concerned have yet to determine how the documents were leaked. John Kirby, the US National Security Council spokesperson, announced that officials have been in contact with partners in Ukraine recently about the leak.

Egypt is considered one of Washington's closest allies in the Middle East and the primary beneficiary of US aid, so will these leaks affect the US-Egyptian relationship?

