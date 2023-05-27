Closer look at seized counterfeit cancer drugs

In a recent breakthrough, the Customs Anti-Smuggling Branch in Beirut confiscated many medications, including over 60 boxes of Timodal, Perjeta, 40 boxes of Novaa, and more than 250 other drugs.



So, what is the story behind these drugs, and why were they found in this office?



Investigations have revealed that a drug trafficking ring, operating both within Lebanon and in connection with foreign countries, was involved.



The illicit drugs were smuggled from an unknown external source.



Once inside Lebanon, a portion of these medications is sold at exorbitant prices on the market. For example, a drug like Imfinzi, typically supplied to pharmacies by the Ministry of Health and sold for around $45, was sold for over $1,000 by the members of the smuggling network.



Moreover, the remaining drugs are smuggled out of Lebanon to be sold in neighboring countries through illicit channels.



However, the responsible individuals behind this illicit trade have not yet been identified.



They operate through young men who secure customers (patients), convincing them that the drugs are genuine. They even go as far as offering home delivery services.



Additionally, if these medications are not counterfeit, they should be stored in a refrigerator. But large quantities were seized inside vehicles and homes of the detained individuals without the slightest safety standards.



All the seized medications will undergo laboratory tests to determine their authenticity and condition, and the investigation is ongoing.



Efforts are being made to apprehend those responsible for this smuggling network, commonly called the "illicit pharmaceutical suitcase" network.