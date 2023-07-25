Innovative drilling: Transoceans Barents rig heads to Lebanon's waters

2023-07-25 | 11:13
Innovative drilling: Transoceans Barents rig heads to Lebanon&#39;s waters
2min
Innovative drilling: Transoceans Barents rig heads to Lebanon's waters

In preparation for the arrival of the drilling rig Transoceans Barents, operated by a consortium of TotalEnergies EP, Eni, and Qatar Energy, a temporary halt was made in Portugal to replace the crew and supplies.

The rig is destined for Lebanese waters and is scheduled to reach its destination on August 14. Subsequently, exploration and gas drilling operations in Block 9 are expected to commence between the end of August and the beginning of September.

To facilitate the rig's arrival, the Energy and Public Works Ministers, Walid Fayyad and Ali Hamieh visited the logistic base to stay in line with work at the Beirut Port. The visit also included the General Manager of Exploration and Production attendance at TotalEnergies EP.

The platform, leased by TotalEnergies EP and located at Pier 3 of the Beirut Port, is anticipated to receive numerous vessels carrying essential equipment and materials required for the drilling operation. Officials from TotalEnergies EP expressed optimism about the prospects of exploration activities in Block 9.

The Transoceans Barents rig is the sixth generation of advanced drilling rigs, capable of operating at a water depth of 3,048 meters and a total depth of 9,144 meters.

Notably, the planned well to be drilled in the Qana field does not exceed a water depth of 1,650 meters and a total of 4,400 meters.

