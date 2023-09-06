Hadchit's 'Valley of the Saints:' Preserving 400 years of sacred Christian history

News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-06 | 10:12
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Hadchit&#39;s &#39;Valley of the Saints:&#39; Preserving 400 years of sacred Christian history
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Hadchit's 'Valley of the Saints:' Preserving 400 years of sacred Christian history

In this valley hiding centuries of struggle and sacred history that lasted for 400 years, the sky feels closer. As you traverse the valley of Hadchit, each of the 9,000 steps unveils a story from Christian history dating back to the Middle Ages.

On your way to the Saint Behnam Monastery, you are greeted by the altar of Saint Sarkis, which embraces one of the largest and oldest oaks in the valley.

Approximately 100 meters deeper into the valley, the Saint Behnam Church reveals itself - a heritage that time could not erase. On these rocks, remnants of ancient murals believed to belong to a revered saint are visible, with black pigment depicting robes.

The passing millennia could not erase the faith embodied in these monasteries. 

In the Church of Saint Chmouni, which you enter through an "arch," the architecture hints at the Mamluk era. About two months ago, during the restoration of the altar, medieval murals were discovered, leading to a temporary halt in construction to study and preserve them. 

Beside it is a mural depicting the resurrection of the Lord Jesus Christ.

You cannot walk through the Hadchit Valley without encountering the blessings of the Monastery of the Cross, which has a mural of the crucified Christ in the middle and is decorated with a painting of the Annunciation and paintings of several Christ's disciples. 

On the walls are Syriac and Arabic manuscripts believed to be by Arab mystics

Hadchit's valley doesn't run out of monastic stories, from Saint Beskwan to Saint Silwan, culminating in the Saint Anthony Al-Bedwani hermitage, 30 meters above the church in the rock.

Inside, there are engravings of triangular crosses that are rare in Lebanon, and stones carved with crosses symbolizing the passage of the Crusaders. 

These four monasteries, including the Monastery of Saint Asia, have been under ongoing restoration efforts to preserve a history standing strong against both natural and historical forces.

Only these mountains truly understand the steadfastness of the faith our ancestors lived, and only the path through this valley comprehends the serenity experienced by those who choose to pass through the gates of Hadchit's "Valley of the Saints."
 

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Variety and Tech

Lebanon

Religion

History

Christianity

Hadchit

Valley

Saint

Sacred

LBCI Next
Hottest year on record: 2023's wake-up call for climate action
Legal Battle Looms: Companies Threaten Defamation Lawsuit Amid Banned Pesticides Scandal
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-01

Empowered and united: Lebanese women's impact in military history on Lebanon's Army Day

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-17

Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Jezzine, a village in South Lebanon brimming with history, nature, and craftsmanship

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-13

Reclaiming History: The Fight to Save Lebanon's Rashid Karami International Fair

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-09

Presidential Elections 101: Unveiling Lebanon's Presidential elections’ history

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:19

A race against time: Will Syrian and Palestinian camps in Lebanon face blackouts?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:09

Hottest year on record: 2023's wake-up call for climate action

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-05

Legal Battle Looms: Companies Threaten Defamation Lawsuit Amid Banned Pesticides Scandal

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-09-05

Tuition fees in fresh dollars: A puzzle for Lebanon's Catholic schools

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:09

Hottest year on record: 2023's wake-up call for climate action

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-26

India’s food delivery giant Swiggy launches credit card

LBCI
World News
08:44

UK will declare Russia's Wagner a terrorist organization

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-08-07

Skyline raises $3.35M to clean skyscraper windows with robots

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
02:23

IMF delegation to arrive in Beirut next week for reforms assessment

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:01

Hezbollah's role in Lebanon's presidential stalemate: Insights and implications

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:58

New EU Ambassador Sandra De Waele commits to strengthening Lebanon ties amidst crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:01

Lebanon's Defense Minister discusses relations with France and India

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:19

A race against time: Will Syrian and Palestinian camps in Lebanon face blackouts?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:12

Hadchit's 'Valley of the Saints:' Preserving 400 years of sacred Christian history

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:54

Gemayel meets Bellamy, urges support against Hezbollah's 'grip' on Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:06

Egyptian cargo plane arrives at Beirut Airport carrying medical aid

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More