US balances support: Arab-Islamic summit raises voice against Israel, but will it matter?

News Bulletin Reports
16-09-2025 | 12:51
High views
3min
Report by Yazbek Wehbe, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi  

When Israel struck deep inside Qatar, long considered one of the region's safest countries, it underscored what many see as Tel Aviv's disregard for pressure or accountability.

The Arab-Islamic summit in Doha issued a stronger-than-usual final statement, calling for a review of diplomatic and economic ties with Israel, coordination to suspend its United Nations membership, and halting weapons and ammunition deliveries. Yet the measures appeared to have little impact on Israel, which pressed ahead with its military operations.

Washington sought to maintain its unwavering support for Israel without alienating Arab partners. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, described by many as Israel's strongest ally in the administration, visited Tel Aviv before heading to Doha. Standing alongside Israeli leaders, he stressed that U.S.-Israeli ties go beyond influence, describing them as "mutual impact," and dismissed disagreements as tactical rather than fundamental.

At the same time, Rubio tried to reassure Qatar, saying the Gulf state remained the most capable mediator in Gaza. He emphasized that Washington was close to finalizing an enhanced defense cooperation agreement with Doha.

The Israeli stance and U.S. backing come just six days before a high-profile international summit, spearheaded by Saudi Arabia and France at the United Nations, to push for recognition of a Palestinian state, a move strongly opposed by both Washington and Tel Aviv.

Earlier, the U.N. General Assembly passed the New York Declaration, signaling broad support for Palestinian recognition, with many countries endorsing the decision. 

However, there is counter-pressure being exerted by Israel, hidden behind absolute American support.

While non-binding, the vote carried symbolic weight and raised questions about whether the United States might eventually exert greater pressure on Israel to soften its opposition to a two-state solution.

For now, Israel has moved entirely beyond the framework of peace, relying instead on force and military reach to secure its objectives.

