Conditions for dialogue: Lebanon's path to electing a president

2023-09-06 | 11:08
Conditions for dialogue: Lebanon's path to electing a president
Conditions for dialogue: Lebanon's path to electing a president

Conditions and unanswered questions exist in the invitation to dialogue with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, as well as the invitation to dialogue with Le Drian.

These are factors that several MPs and political blocs need to consider before deciding whether or not to participate.

Among those is the Free Patriotic Movement, which, although they have responded positively to the invitation, their positivity is conditional on President Berri providing a clear plan and content for the dialogue.

In contrast, the Lebanese Forces, Kataeb Party, and several opposition blocs and MPs refuse any dialogue before the election of a president.

However, some raise several questions about what they consider to be the lack of clarity in Berri's invitation's format, content, and who it includes among the parliament members.

To these questions, sources close to Speaker Berri responded, clarifying to LBCI that the participants in the dialogue invited by the Parliament Speaker will represent the political and sectarian 'mosaic' in the parliament. Furthermore, the dialogue agenda includes a single item: the election of a president.

If the participants reach an agreement or fail to do so, everyone will immediately proceed to a session called by Berri to elect the president. It will be an ongoing session where rounds will be held until white smoke emerges, signifying the president's election.

Will these answers be sufficient for the FPM to join the dialogue, or will it join the boycott front?
 

