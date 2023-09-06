News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
29
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ali Rida - Ariza
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
29
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Conditions for dialogue: Lebanon's path to electing a president
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-06 | 11:08
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Conditions for dialogue: Lebanon's path to electing a president
Conditions and unanswered questions exist in the invitation to dialogue with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, as well as the invitation to dialogue with Le Drian.
These are factors that several MPs and political blocs need to consider before deciding whether or not to participate.
Among those is the Free Patriotic Movement, which, although they have responded positively to the invitation, their positivity is conditional on President Berri providing a clear plan and content for the dialogue.
In contrast, the Lebanese Forces, Kataeb Party, and several opposition blocs and MPs refuse any dialogue before the election of a president.
However, some raise several questions about what they consider to be the lack of clarity in Berri's invitation's format, content, and who it includes among the parliament members.
To these questions, sources close to Speaker Berri responded, clarifying to LBCI that the participants in the dialogue invited by the Parliament Speaker will represent the political and sectarian 'mosaic' in the parliament. Furthermore, the dialogue agenda includes a single item: the election of a president.
If the participants reach an agreement or fail to do so, everyone will immediately proceed to a session called by Berri to elect the president. It will be an ongoing session where rounds will be held until white smoke emerges, signifying the president's election.
Will these answers be sufficient for the FPM to join the dialogue, or will it join the boycott front?
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Lebanese
Presidency
Dialogue
Next
Hottest year on record: 2023's wake-up call for climate action
Legal Battle Looms: Companies Threaten Defamation Lawsuit Amid Banned Pesticides Scandal
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-11
Frangieh: If I reach the presidency, I will be the president of all of Lebanon and all of Lebanese
Lebanon News
2023-06-11
Frangieh: If I reach the presidency, I will be the president of all of Lebanon and all of Lebanese
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-04
Lebanon's national dialogue stalls: Is a political settlement possible?
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-04
Lebanon's national dialogue stalls: Is a political settlement possible?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-01
Lebanon's Presidential Dialogue: A Bridge to Nowhere or a Path to Resolution?
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-01
Lebanon's Presidential Dialogue: A Bridge to Nowhere or a Path to Resolution?
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-31
Legal decay in Lebanon: Lebanese Judges Association denounces systemic interference
Lebanon News
2023-08-31
Legal decay in Lebanon: Lebanese Judges Association denounces systemic interference
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:44
Energy Minister reveals obstacles to Lebanon's electricity plan success
News Bulletin Reports
12:44
Energy Minister reveals obstacles to Lebanon's electricity plan success
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:19
A race against time: Will Syrian and Palestinian camps in Lebanon face blackouts?
News Bulletin Reports
10:19
A race against time: Will Syrian and Palestinian camps in Lebanon face blackouts?
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:12
Hadchit's 'Valley of the Saints:' Preserving 400 years of sacred Christian history
News Bulletin Reports
10:12
Hadchit's 'Valley of the Saints:' Preserving 400 years of sacred Christian history
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:09
Hottest year on record: 2023's wake-up call for climate action
News Bulletin Reports
10:09
Hottest year on record: 2023's wake-up call for climate action
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-01
Kataeb Party demands justice for Beirut blast victims, criticizes Hezbollah for undermining state authority
Lebanon News
2023-08-01
Kataeb Party demands justice for Beirut blast victims, criticizes Hezbollah for undermining state authority
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-23
MP Abou Faour exposes adulterated agricultural medicines in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-08-23
MP Abou Faour exposes adulterated agricultural medicines in Lebanon
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-09-04
Acting BDL Governor says returning depositors' funds is feasible, stresses no state financing in LBP or USD
Lebanon Economy
2023-09-04
Acting BDL Governor says returning depositors' funds is feasible, stresses no state financing in LBP or USD
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:12
Hadchit's 'Valley of the Saints:' Preserving 400 years of sacred Christian history
News Bulletin Reports
10:12
Hadchit's 'Valley of the Saints:' Preserving 400 years of sacred Christian history
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
02:23
IMF delegation to arrive in Beirut next week for reforms assessment
Press Highlights
02:23
IMF delegation to arrive in Beirut next week for reforms assessment
2
Press Highlights
02:01
Hezbollah's role in Lebanon's presidential stalemate: Insights and implications
Press Highlights
02:01
Hezbollah's role in Lebanon's presidential stalemate: Insights and implications
3
Lebanon News
07:58
New EU Ambassador Sandra De Waele commits to strengthening Lebanon ties amidst crisis
Lebanon News
07:58
New EU Ambassador Sandra De Waele commits to strengthening Lebanon ties amidst crisis
4
Lebanon News
07:01
Lebanon's Defense Minister discusses relations with France and India
Lebanon News
07:01
Lebanon's Defense Minister discusses relations with France and India
5
News Bulletin Reports
10:19
A race against time: Will Syrian and Palestinian camps in Lebanon face blackouts?
News Bulletin Reports
10:19
A race against time: Will Syrian and Palestinian camps in Lebanon face blackouts?
6
News Bulletin Reports
10:12
Hadchit's 'Valley of the Saints:' Preserving 400 years of sacred Christian history
News Bulletin Reports
10:12
Hadchit's 'Valley of the Saints:' Preserving 400 years of sacred Christian history
7
Lebanon News
03:54
Gemayel meets Bellamy, urges support against Hezbollah's 'grip' on Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:54
Gemayel meets Bellamy, urges support against Hezbollah's 'grip' on Lebanon
8
Lebanon News
06:06
Egyptian cargo plane arrives at Beirut Airport carrying medical aid
Lebanon News
06:06
Egyptian cargo plane arrives at Beirut Airport carrying medical aid
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More