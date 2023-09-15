News
Yemen crisis: Omani plane carries Houthi delegation to Saudi Arabia for talks
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-15
Yemen crisis: Omani plane carries Houthi delegation to Saudi Arabia for talks
An Omani aircraft, which has shuttled between Muscat and Sanaa several times in the past in pursuit of peace efforts in Yemen, landed in Sanaa on Thursday with a difference this time.
The plane arrived to transport a Houthi delegation of ten members to Saudi Arabia.
Saudi Arabia extended an invitation to the Houthi group to continue talks initiated about five months ago, following the latest meeting held between the two parties in Sanaa.
Since the onset of the Yemeni conflict, Riyadh has played a pivotal role by supporting the Yemeni government against the Houthi rebels backed by Iran. The UAE was also part of the international coalition involved in the conflict but later withdrew without losing its influence in Yemen.
Today, amid warming Saudi-Iranian relations, the goal of this visit, expected to last from four to five days, is to reach a final agreement on the details of the humanitarian and economic files, according to LBCI.
In other words, the discussions will revolve around how to pay the salaries of government employees not internationally recognized by the Houthi group, as well as the opening of new routes from Sanaa Airport, controlled by the Houthis, and the reopening of ports and the release of all detainees.
The Houthis are also expected to discuss with Saudi officials the final format of a comprehensive and permanent ceasefire, after which the conflict parties will engage in direct negotiations to achieve a political solution.
These recent developments in the Yemeni file came after a special visit by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the Sultanate of Oman, the details of which have not been disclosed.
Will the Riyadh talks provide an opportunity to resolve the humanitarian and economic crises, potentially paving the way for a political solution to the Yemeni problem?
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Yemen
Crisis
Oman
Plane
Houthi
Delegation
Saudi Arabia
Talks
