Yemen crisis: Omani plane carries Houthi delegation to Saudi Arabia for talks

News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-15 | 12:42
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Yemen crisis: Omani plane carries Houthi delegation to Saudi Arabia for talks
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Yemen crisis: Omani plane carries Houthi delegation to Saudi Arabia for talks

An Omani aircraft, which has shuttled between Muscat and Sanaa several times in the past in pursuit of peace efforts in Yemen, landed in Sanaa on Thursday with a difference this time. 

The plane arrived to transport a Houthi delegation of ten members to Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia extended an invitation to the Houthi group to continue talks initiated about five months ago, following the latest meeting held between the two parties in Sanaa.

Since the onset of the Yemeni conflict, Riyadh has played a pivotal role by supporting the Yemeni government against the Houthi rebels backed by Iran. The UAE was also part of the international coalition involved in the conflict but later withdrew without losing its influence in Yemen.

Today, amid warming Saudi-Iranian relations, the goal of this visit, expected to last from four to five days, is to reach a final agreement on the details of the humanitarian and economic files, according to LBCI.

In other words, the discussions will revolve around how to pay the salaries of government employees not internationally recognized by the Houthi group, as well as the opening of new routes from Sanaa Airport, controlled by the Houthis, and the reopening of ports and the release of all detainees.

The Houthis are also expected to discuss with Saudi officials the final format of a comprehensive and permanent ceasefire, after which the conflict parties will engage in direct negotiations to achieve a political solution.

These recent developments in the Yemeni file came after a special visit by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the Sultanate of Oman, the details of which have not been disclosed. 

Will the Riyadh talks provide an opportunity to resolve the humanitarian and economic crises, potentially paving the way for a political solution to the Yemeni problem?

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Yemen

Crisis

Oman

Plane

Houthi

Delegation

Saudi Arabia

Talks

LBCI Next
Ongoing presidential stalemate: French envoy's third visit to Lebanon to be followed by a fourth trip
Ain al-Helweh Ceasefires: A Cycle of Escalation and Trust Erosion
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
06:38

Talks between Saudi and Houthi officials in Riyadh to put Yemen on the path to peace

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-09-14

Negotiations and implications: Lebanese deposit crisis stalls IMF agreement talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-09-13

Lebanese and Syrian Foreign Ministers to arrange talks on refugee crisis

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-09-11

Israeli delegation makes first announced visit to Saudi Arabia for UNESCO meeting

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:46

Global assistance: Lebanon seeks international support for forest fire disaster management

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:37

Glimpse of peace: Signs of calm in Ain al-Hilweh camp after recent clashes

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:30

Scarce data: Lebanon's challenges with informal Syrian labor force

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:30

Unveiling potential at AUB's ABLE Summit: The 'unseen' heroes among us

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-23

Awaited approval: 'Barbie' movie nears Lebanese cinematic debut

LBCI
World News
2023-06-14

Blinken says discussed 'open channels of communication' with Chinese FM

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-06

Byblos International Festival 2023: Where East meets West in artistic harmony

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-16

French letter sparks inquiries: Lebanon's presidential situation under scrutiny

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:47

IMF: Permanent solution requires comprehensive decisions to contain deficits and start the restructuring of the banking system

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:22

Pope Francis' priority: The Vatican's 'hidden hand' in Lebanese crisis resolution

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:24

BDL statement on exceptional arrangements for gradual withdrawal of foreign currency deposits

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:05

LBCI launches the '#حريق_بالناقص' (One Less Fire) campaign

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:26

Caught in the crossfire: Ain al-Hilweh camp's ceasefire commitment put to test amidst intensifying conflict

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:51

Fuel prices increase across Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:31

Positive trends show Port of Beirut thriving amidst challenging times

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:08

Calm currently prevails over Ain al-Hilweh as medical reports reveal toll: 17 dead and 150+ wounded in clashes

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More