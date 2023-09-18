News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Grave concerns: Illegal Syrian immigration networks pose growing threats in Akkar
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-18 | 11:36
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Grave concerns: Illegal Syrian immigration networks pose growing threats in Akkar
In the Akkar region, a network of illegal migration routes, including those facilitating the entry of Syrian refugees, has become a significant concern.
These routes offer a way to bypass the Lebanese Army's checkpoint at Chadra, allowing unauthorized individuals to enter deeper into Lebanese territory in Ouainat.
Two significant figures, Ali D and his brother Hussein, have been identified as responsible for collecting and smuggling Syrians into Lebanon.
While Ali claimed to have halted his involvement in smuggling, security, and technical data suggest that he has merely changed his operating methods, remaining active alongside his brother and other relatives in the smuggling business.
Many individuals detained for involvement in the Ouainat route have directly implicated Ali as a facilitator.
However, Ali's brother, Hussein, poses a more significant threat due to his criminal history.
Hussein has been sentenced to ten years of hard labor in connection with his involvement in executing the Fatah al-Islam carrying out the 2007 bombing of Al-Tal in Tripoli, which resulted in the deaths of Lebanese military personnel. The attack was carried out as retribution for the group's loss in the Nahr al-Bared Palestinian refugee camp battle.
Another individual from the same family, Moustafa, also has a checkered history. He is believed to have been responsible for smuggling the leader of the Fatah al-Islam organization, Shaker al-Absi, into Syria after his escape from the Nahr al-Bared camp.
The criminal backgrounds of these smugglers are a matter of grave concern as their activities go beyond facilitating illegal border crossings under the pretext of Syria's crisis, with thousands of individuals crossing these routes daily.
The residents of Ouainat, Akkar, including those from neighboring villages such as Chadra, Rmah, Munjez, Debbabieh, Noura, and Kfarnoun, where smuggling crossings are widespread, must understand the dangers posed by these smuggling networks and mafias, which also applies to Wadi Khaled, Akroum, and Bekaa.
The discovery and apprehension of these networks' leaders and members are essential.
The judiciary is urged to impose strict sentences and avoid swift releases of those detained for smuggling offenses to prevent their return to these illegal activities.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Grave
Concerns
Illegal
Syrian
Immigration
Networks
Growing
Threats
Akkar
Syria
Next
Syrian business owners in Lebanon: Challenges and regulation
Saudi Arabia's role in ending the Yemeni war: A potential peace mediator?
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-17
Behind closed doors: Inside the Syrian smuggling routes in Ouainat, Akkar
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-17
Behind closed doors: Inside the Syrian smuggling routes in Ouainat, Akkar
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-09-07
Two scheduled Cabinet sessions on Monday to discuss the illegal entry of Syrian refugees and the 2024 Budget
Lebanon Economy
2023-09-07
Two scheduled Cabinet sessions on Monday to discuss the illegal entry of Syrian refugees and the 2024 Budget
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-03
For About $100, Syrians Can Illegally Cross the Lebanese-Syrian Border
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-03
For About $100, Syrians Can Illegally Cross the Lebanese-Syrian Border
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-18
Hidden passages: Inside the sophisticated Syrian smuggling networks
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-18
Hidden passages: Inside the sophisticated Syrian smuggling networks
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:08
Diplomatic breakthrough: The Iran-US prisoner swap
News Bulletin Reports
12:08
Diplomatic breakthrough: The Iran-US prisoner swap
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:27
Crisis at its peak: Unprecedented wave of illegal immigration hits Europe and Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
11:27
Crisis at its peak: Unprecedented wave of illegal immigration hits Europe and Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:41
Lebanon's presidential elections: International diplomatic moves in progress
News Bulletin Reports
10:41
Lebanon's presidential elections: International diplomatic moves in progress
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:16
Syrian business owners in Lebanon: Challenges and regulation
News Bulletin Reports
10:16
Syrian business owners in Lebanon: Challenges and regulation
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
2023-09-17
Former Miss Lebanon Rina Chebany shines in Nicolas Jebran's design at the 2023 Murex d'Or Awards
Variety and Tech
2023-09-17
Former Miss Lebanon Rina Chebany shines in Nicolas Jebran's design at the 2023 Murex d'Or Awards
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:41
Lebanon's presidential elections: International diplomatic moves in progress
News Bulletin Reports
10:41
Lebanon's presidential elections: International diplomatic moves in progress
0
Middle East News
2023-09-17
Tunisian security evacuates public square of migrants in the city of Sfax
Middle East News
2023-09-17
Tunisian security evacuates public square of migrants in the city of Sfax
0
Middle East News
2023-09-15
Talks between Saudi and Houthi officials in Riyadh to put Yemen on the path to peace
Middle East News
2023-09-15
Talks between Saudi and Houthi officials in Riyadh to put Yemen on the path to peace
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
01:38
Qatar's Role in Lebanon's Presidential Election: A New Chapter Unfolds
Press Highlights
01:38
Qatar's Role in Lebanon's Presidential Election: A New Chapter Unfolds
2
Variety and Tech
03:27
Music 'icon' Beyonce shakes the stage in gorgeous Elie Saab gown
Variety and Tech
03:27
Music 'icon' Beyonce shakes the stage in gorgeous Elie Saab gown
3
Lebanon News
04:57
Bribery at Beirut Port: Lebanese State Security's sting operation leads to arrest
Lebanon News
04:57
Bribery at Beirut Port: Lebanese State Security's sting operation leads to arrest
4
Lebanon News
05:34
MP Najat Aoun concludes Parliamentary sit-in: Our efforts to break the Presidential vacancy wall were in vain
Lebanon News
05:34
MP Najat Aoun concludes Parliamentary sit-in: Our efforts to break the Presidential vacancy wall were in vain
5
Lebanon Economy
08:36
MP Kanaan: We cannot continue the budget approval process at the end of the fiscal year, as it would amount to legislation violations
Lebanon Economy
08:36
MP Kanaan: We cannot continue the budget approval process at the end of the fiscal year, as it would amount to legislation violations
6
Press Highlights
00:29
Contradictory Readings and International Dynamics in Lebanon's Presidential File
Press Highlights
00:29
Contradictory Readings and International Dynamics in Lebanon's Presidential File
7
News Bulletin Reports
10:41
Lebanon's presidential elections: International diplomatic moves in progress
News Bulletin Reports
10:41
Lebanon's presidential elections: International diplomatic moves in progress
8
News Bulletin Reports
11:27
Crisis at its peak: Unprecedented wave of illegal immigration hits Europe and Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
11:27
Crisis at its peak: Unprecedented wave of illegal immigration hits Europe and Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More