Women caught in the middle: Iran's complex relationship with the hijab reflected in new law
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-24 | 11:57
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Women caught in the middle: Iran's complex relationship with the hijab reflected in new law
It is a year that separates the killing of the young Iranian woman Mahsa Amini, who was arrested because her hijab did not correctly cover her head, from the approval of Iranian lawmakers to implement a law requiring wearing the hijab and modesty in public places.
The law, known as the "Bill to Support the Family by Promoting the Culture of Chastity and Hijab," is undergoing a three-year trial period and still requires the approval of the Guardian Council.
The proposed law includes a set of provisions, including longer prison sentences for women who refuse to wear the hijab, fines ranging from $750 to $20,000, and strict new penalties for celebrities and companies violating the rules.
The Iranian police will also use artificial intelligence to identify women who violate dress code rules.
Among the provisions of the law:
- The Ministry of Culture is obliged not to issue any permits for artistic works that contradict it.
- Iran's Radio and TV corporation is prohibited from hosting those who promote unveiling.
- The Ministry of Economy is instructed not to import prohibited clothing, statues, mannequins, paintings, and products that contribute to promoting unveiled dress.
This is a new blow to women's rights coming months after protests against the imposition of the hijab.
While different countries are moving towards empowering women and giving them the right to choose their way of life, Iran is heading in the opposite direction by tightening restrictions on women.
What is striking is that in Iran, the hijab is no longer just a religious issue for each woman; it has become a political title. Enforcing it serves the political system, and rejecting it is associated with opposition to the system. In between, there are women who have no say in the matter.
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Iran
Hijab
Mahsa Amini
Women
Rights
Dress Code
Modesty
Penalties
Guardian Council
Restrictions
Gender
Equality
