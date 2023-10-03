Bank payments: Bank Beirut launches cashless solution for companies in Lebanon

News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-03 | 11:02
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Bank payments: Bank Beirut launches cashless solution for companies in Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Bank payments: Bank Beirut launches cashless solution for companies in Lebanon

Bank Beirut introduced a cashless solution that appears no different from regular credit cards in terms of appearance and usage but offers a unique advantage for companies dealing with cash payments to employees and suppliers. 

This innovative card is a hassle-free alternative to cash payments, eliminating the need for recipients to open bank accounts. All transactions can be conveniently conducted through digital banking.

In a bid to steer clear of cash payments, any company can benefit from these newly launched cards by Bank Beirut. The bank distributed these cards to individuals with whom these companies engage. It is important to note that while these cards can be used for online transactions, they are not valid for use outside Lebanon.

This service aims to streamline the operations of businesses and their employees. 

It comes at a time when there has been a declining trust in the banking system over the past years and limitations on the services banks provide to their customers, which led to an increase in cash transactions, accompanied by the associated risks.

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

News Bulletin Reports

Payments

Bank Beirut

Launch

Cashless

Solution

Companies

Lebanon

LBCI Next
TotalEnergies, Eni, and QatarEnergy alliance: Commitment to Lebanon's gas exploration
Concerns and questions: Lebanon's handling of $1.139 billion in IMF Special Drawing Rights (SDR)
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-10-02

Qatari and French initiatives in Lebanon: Seeking presidential resolution

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-09-24

Addressing the UN, Saudi FM calls for reforms in Lebanon, advocates for peaceful resolution in Yemen

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-09-20

Mikati and Qatari Counterpart Discuss Lebanon-Qatar Relations and Crisis Resolution Efforts

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-12

Cracking Down on Clandestine Syrian Entry into Lebanon: Challenges and Solutions

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:40

Israeli withdrawal: Hezbollah Secretary-General expresses readiness for cooperation in tent removal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:33

Addressing the cause of road flooding: The responsibility of citizens toward waste disposal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:15

One goal, multiple options: Qatari envoy pursues presidential consensus in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:23

TotalEnergies, Eni, and QatarEnergy alliance: Commitment to Lebanon's gas exploration

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-02

Concerns and questions: Lebanon's handling of $1.139 billion in IMF Special Drawing Rights (SDR)

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:31

Elias Hasrouni's wife is currently in critical condition after car accident in Ain Ebel-Rmeish

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:33

Addressing the cause of road flooding: The responsibility of citizens toward waste disposal

LBCI
Variety and Tech
09:33

A Van Gogh exhibition at the Musée d'Orsay uses virtual reality and AI

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:17

Elias Hasrouni's wife, Ivette Sleiman Hasrouni, succumbs to fatal car accident

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:31

Elias Hasrouni's wife is currently in critical condition after car accident in Ain Ebel-Rmeish

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:40

Israeli withdrawal: Hezbollah Secretary-General expresses readiness for cooperation in tent removal

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:59

Samy Gemayel urges Hezbollah to withdraw Presidential candidate for consensus amid Lebanon's political crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:23

TotalEnergies, Eni, and QatarEnergy alliance: Commitment to Lebanon's gas exploration

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:33

Addressing the cause of road flooding: The responsibility of citizens toward waste disposal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:15

One goal, multiple options: Qatari envoy pursues presidential consensus in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:02

Bank payments: Bank Beirut launches cashless solution for companies in Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More