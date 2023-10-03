News
Bank payments: Bank Beirut launches cashless solution for companies in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-03 | 11:02
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Bank payments: Bank Beirut launches cashless solution for companies in Lebanon
Bank Beirut introduced a cashless solution that appears no different from regular credit cards in terms of appearance and usage but offers a unique advantage for companies dealing with cash payments to employees and suppliers.
This innovative card is a hassle-free alternative to cash payments, eliminating the need for recipients to open bank accounts. All transactions can be conveniently conducted through digital banking.
In a bid to steer clear of cash payments, any company can benefit from these newly launched cards by Bank Beirut. The bank distributed these cards to individuals with whom these companies engage. It is important to note that while these cards can be used for online transactions, they are not valid for use outside Lebanon.
This service aims to streamline the operations of businesses and their employees.
It comes at a time when there has been a declining trust in the banking system over the past years and limitations on the services banks provide to their customers, which led to an increase in cash transactions, accompanied by the associated risks.
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Payments
Bank Beirut
Launch
Cashless
Solution
Companies
Lebanon
