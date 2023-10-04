Since the establishment of the Gulf states until today, the vision of turning the desert into greenery has been present throughout all times.



Today, this vision culminates with Qatar hosting Expo 2023, making it the first country with a desert climate to host this global event that began in the sixties of the last century.



The event welcomes 80 countries in pavilions, showcasing the latest technological innovations in agriculture, the environment, and sustainability.



The largest pavilion is that of the host country, Qatar, which has launched the slogan "Green Desert, Better Environment" for its unique version of the "Horticultural" Expo.



The Gulf states share this concept, which was initiated by the founder of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Zayed, with the establishment of the state. At that time, they told Zayed that their land was not suitable for agriculture.



The response came from Sir Baniyas Island, affirming that the UAE did not settle for cultivating its deserts and coastlines but also reached the cultivation of islands in the middle of the sea.



Today, the UAE is represented in Doha with a pavilion titled "Legacy and Impact," inspired by one of the most important trees in the UAE, the Ghaf tree.



From the UAE to Saudi Arabia, which seeks to lead the "green era" locally and regionally through several initiatives, including the Saudi & Middle East Green Initiatives.



The goal is to achieve a sustainable, green future and improve the quality of life, ensuring a better future for future generations and food security. All of the above is present in the Saudi pavilion at Expo 2023 Doha.



It is, therefore, a comprehensive Arab vision through which the Gulf states seek to change the concepts that have long been generalized about their countries. This vision goes beyond the boundaries of these countries to encompass the Middle East and the world as a whole.