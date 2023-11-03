Palestinian currency transition: From Ottoman Lira to the Shekel

News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-03 | 12:58
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Palestinian currency transition: From Ottoman Lira to the Shekel
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Palestinian currency transition: From Ottoman Lira to the Shekel

From 1900 until today, the Palestinians have been pursued by their currency.

Before World War I, Palestine was under Ottoman rule, and its official currency was the Ottoman lira.

With the beginning of the British mandate in Palestine in 1917, the British replaced the Ottoman lira and allowed Palestinians to use the Egyptian pound.

But in 1926, the mandate established the Palestine Currency Board, based in London. A year later, they issued a Palestinian currency called the pound, which was pegged to the British pound.

However, at that time, the British didn't forget to include three inscriptions on the currency: English, Arabic, and Hebrew.

But this didn't last long; the mandate ended, and Israel was declared in 1948.

The Currency Board was dissolved, and the issuance of the Palestinian pound stopped. But Palestinians continued to use the Palestinian pound until the Israeli shekel was introduced in 1952, making it once again the currency of the Palestinians.

When Israel replaced the pound with the shekel in the 1980s, Palestinians were forced to use it.

In 1993, the Oslo Accords were signed between the Israelis and the Palestinians.

These agreements established a transitional Palestinian self-governing authority but did not include the economic aspect.

A year later, both parties signed the Paris Protocol, an economic annex to the Oslo Accords, recommending using the shekel as the official currency in the Palestinian territories, alongside the US dollar and the Jordanian dinar.

Thus, years passed, and the Palestinian currency disappeared, but the dream of having a national currency equal to sovereignty remains.
 

Breaking Headlines

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Israel

Palestine

Palestinian

Israeli

Currency

LBCI Next
Behind the numbers: The United States and Israel's enduring partnership
Developments on Gaza frontlines: Israeli forces advance amid shelling
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
10:44

Eight Palestinians killed by Israeli attacks in West Bank

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
2023-11-02

Post-War Challenges: Scenarios for Gaza's Future Amid Israeli-Palestinian Complexities

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-01

At least 8,796 Palestinians killed by Israeli bombing in Gaza: Health Ministry

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-31

EU’s Borrell condemns Israeli settlers’ attacks against Palestinians in West Bank

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:13

From US bases to Israeli targets: Evolution of Iraqi resistance

LBCI
World News
11:51

Behind the numbers: The United States and Israel's enduring partnership

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-02

Developments on Gaza frontlines: Israeli forces advance amid shelling

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-02

The Balfour Declaration: A controversial historical landmark

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-27

"Israeled": A New Term Emerges in English to Describe Property Appropriation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-01

Lebanese wine and arak: Crafting a worldwide reputation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:58

Palestinian currency transition: From Ottoman Lira to the Shekel

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-11-02

West warnings: Will Lebanon face the same war as Gaza?

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:09

Hezbollah Secretary-General commemorates martyrs, discusses Al-Aqsa Flood operation's legitimacy

LBCI
Middle East News
11:13

Netanyahu warns Nasrallah: Any mistake will cost you a price that you cannot even imagine

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:57

Adraee: We destroyed Hezbollah's infrastructure in response to rocket fire toward Israel

LBCI
Middle East News
05:34

Al Jazeera: Planes shell AFP office, a number of press offices in Gaza City

LBCI
Middle East News
10:54

Netanyahu: Israel rejects 'humanitarian ceasefire' with Gaza without hostage release

LBCI
Middle East News
07:03

Al Jazeera quotes Gaza Health Ministry spokesperson: 1,200 children buried under debris

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:19

Israeli army targets Tayr Harfa's vital solar energy project, says municipal statement

LBCI
Middle East News
05:41

United Nations estimates humanitarian needs in Gaza, West Bank at $1.2 billion

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More