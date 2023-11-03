News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
23
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Zahrat Al Thalouth 2
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
23
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Palestinian currency transition: From Ottoman Lira to the Shekel
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-03 | 12:58
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Palestinian currency transition: From Ottoman Lira to the Shekel
From 1900 until today, the Palestinians have been pursued by their currency.
Before World War I, Palestine was under Ottoman rule, and its official currency was the Ottoman lira.
With the beginning of the British mandate in Palestine in 1917, the British replaced the Ottoman lira and allowed Palestinians to use the Egyptian pound.
But in 1926, the mandate established the Palestine Currency Board, based in London. A year later, they issued a Palestinian currency called the pound, which was pegged to the British pound.
However, at that time, the British didn't forget to include three inscriptions on the currency: English, Arabic, and Hebrew.
But this didn't last long; the mandate ended, and Israel was declared in 1948.
The Currency Board was dissolved, and the issuance of the Palestinian pound stopped. But Palestinians continued to use the Palestinian pound until the Israeli shekel was introduced in 1952, making it once again the currency of the Palestinians.
When Israel replaced the pound with the shekel in the 1980s, Palestinians were forced to use it.
In 1993, the Oslo Accords were signed between the Israelis and the Palestinians.
These agreements established a transitional Palestinian self-governing authority but did not include the economic aspect.
A year later, both parties signed the Paris Protocol, an economic annex to the Oslo Accords, recommending using the shekel as the official currency in the Palestinian territories, alongside the US dollar and the Jordanian dinar.
Thus, years passed, and the Palestinian currency disappeared, but the dream of having a national currency equal to sovereignty remains.
Breaking Headlines
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Israel
Palestine
Palestinian
Israeli
Currency
Next
Behind the numbers: The United States and Israel's enduring partnership
Developments on Gaza frontlines: Israeli forces advance amid shelling
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
10:44
Eight Palestinians killed by Israeli attacks in West Bank
Middle East News
10:44
Eight Palestinians killed by Israeli attacks in West Bank
0
Breaking Headlines
2023-11-02
Post-War Challenges: Scenarios for Gaza's Future Amid Israeli-Palestinian Complexities
Breaking Headlines
2023-11-02
Post-War Challenges: Scenarios for Gaza's Future Amid Israeli-Palestinian Complexities
0
Middle East News
2023-11-01
At least 8,796 Palestinians killed by Israeli bombing in Gaza: Health Ministry
Middle East News
2023-11-01
At least 8,796 Palestinians killed by Israeli bombing in Gaza: Health Ministry
0
Middle East News
2023-10-31
EU’s Borrell condemns Israeli settlers’ attacks against Palestinians in West Bank
Middle East News
2023-10-31
EU’s Borrell condemns Israeli settlers’ attacks against Palestinians in West Bank
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
14:13
From US bases to Israeli targets: Evolution of Iraqi resistance
News Bulletin Reports
14:13
From US bases to Israeli targets: Evolution of Iraqi resistance
0
World News
11:51
Behind the numbers: The United States and Israel's enduring partnership
World News
11:51
Behind the numbers: The United States and Israel's enduring partnership
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-02
Developments on Gaza frontlines: Israeli forces advance amid shelling
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-02
Developments on Gaza frontlines: Israeli forces advance amid shelling
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-02
The Balfour Declaration: A controversial historical landmark
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-02
The Balfour Declaration: A controversial historical landmark
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-27
"Israeled": A New Term Emerges in English to Describe Property Appropriation
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-27
"Israeled": A New Term Emerges in English to Describe Property Appropriation
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-01
Lebanese wine and arak: Crafting a worldwide reputation
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-01
Lebanese wine and arak: Crafting a worldwide reputation
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
Palestinian currency transition: From Ottoman Lira to the Shekel
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
Palestinian currency transition: From Ottoman Lira to the Shekel
0
Press Highlights
2023-11-02
West warnings: Will Lebanon face the same war as Gaza?
Press Highlights
2023-11-02
West warnings: Will Lebanon face the same war as Gaza?
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
09:09
Hezbollah Secretary-General commemorates martyrs, discusses Al-Aqsa Flood operation's legitimacy
Lebanon News
09:09
Hezbollah Secretary-General commemorates martyrs, discusses Al-Aqsa Flood operation's legitimacy
2
Middle East News
11:13
Netanyahu warns Nasrallah: Any mistake will cost you a price that you cannot even imagine
Middle East News
11:13
Netanyahu warns Nasrallah: Any mistake will cost you a price that you cannot even imagine
3
Lebanon News
03:57
Adraee: We destroyed Hezbollah's infrastructure in response to rocket fire toward Israel
Lebanon News
03:57
Adraee: We destroyed Hezbollah's infrastructure in response to rocket fire toward Israel
4
Middle East News
05:34
Al Jazeera: Planes shell AFP office, a number of press offices in Gaza City
Middle East News
05:34
Al Jazeera: Planes shell AFP office, a number of press offices in Gaza City
5
Middle East News
10:54
Netanyahu: Israel rejects 'humanitarian ceasefire' with Gaza without hostage release
Middle East News
10:54
Netanyahu: Israel rejects 'humanitarian ceasefire' with Gaza without hostage release
6
Middle East News
07:03
Al Jazeera quotes Gaza Health Ministry spokesperson: 1,200 children buried under debris
Middle East News
07:03
Al Jazeera quotes Gaza Health Ministry spokesperson: 1,200 children buried under debris
7
Lebanon News
06:19
Israeli army targets Tayr Harfa's vital solar energy project, says municipal statement
Lebanon News
06:19
Israeli army targets Tayr Harfa's vital solar energy project, says municipal statement
8
Middle East News
05:41
United Nations estimates humanitarian needs in Gaza, West Bank at $1.2 billion
Middle East News
05:41
United Nations estimates humanitarian needs in Gaza, West Bank at $1.2 billion
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More