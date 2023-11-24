Qatari envoy's diplomatic visit in Beirut unveils dual focus

News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-24 | 10:32
High views
Qatari envoy's diplomatic visit in Beirut unveils dual focus
2min
Qatari envoy's diplomatic visit in Beirut unveils dual focus

Two fundamental files shaped the focus of the recent visit of the Qatari envoy, Sheikh Jassim Al-Thani, to Beirut.

During the visit, the Qatari envoy, who met with officials, notably focused on holding meetings with representatives of Hezbollah, in contrast to previous visits.

In his first visit, the Qatari envoy focused on the file of the term extension for the Army Commander, General Joseph Aoun. Meanwhile, he dedicated his meetings to the first presidency file during the second visit.

During his meetings with Hezbollah, LBCI sources learned that the Qatari envoy gave impetus to the Acting General Security Chief General Elias El-Baissari as a serious proposal by Qatar for the republic’s presidency. 

Here, observers of these meetings explained that the Qatari envoy launched his proposal about El-Baissari after sensing implicit approval from most parties, including the head of the Free Patriotic Movement, Gebran Bassil, the Amal Movement and Hezbollah.

They added that the Qatari envoy made it clear during his recent meetings with Hezbollah representatives that continuing to support the leader of the Marada Movement, Sleiman Frangieh, means standing against any solution that could lead to a breakthrough or a possible solution to the presidential file.
 

