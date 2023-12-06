News
Israel's 'urgency': Balancing military operations, humanitarian crisis, and US relations
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-06 | 10:23
Israel's 'urgency': Balancing military operations, humanitarian crisis, and US relations
The Israeli war cabinet's "trio," Benjamin Netanyahu, Benny Gantz, and Yoav Gallant, anticipated the escalation campaign against the decision to continue the military operation in the Gaza Strip.
Appearing in a joint press conference, they emphasized that achieving the release of captives and eliminating Hamas are two goals that do not contradict each other.
While none of them declared the possibility of resuming truce negotiations and releasing hostages soon, they reiterated, contrary to the US demand, that the army is ready to fight for months and even years.
The timing of the press conference was not coincidental, as the fighting in the Gaza Strip reached its peak, coinciding with the announcement of the deaths of five Israeli soldiers in a single day.
The conference also coincided with a warning from the families of the hostages to the cabinet members about the danger of their deaths due to the continuation of the military operation.
This was during a meeting that came as Tel Aviv was subjected to missile attacks.
However, the main impetus behind the conference was reports that arrived from the United States and were circulated by Israeli media and the American Al-Monitor website.
The reports suggested that Washington had given the war cabinet until the beginning of next year to end the war, despite its approval of increasing fuel and humanitarian aid to the sector in exchange for US support for the ground operation.
Political developments were also accompanied by the worsening humanitarian crisis in the Strip, and the increased risks of epidemics, diseases, and the number of martyrs.
This urgency prompted the Israeli army to "race against time," intensifying its ground operations and "promoting victories" in Khan Yunis, Gaza, and the region while also racing against the arrival of successive US delegations in an attempt to settle the dispute over the continuation of the war and the "day after."
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Israel
Gaza
Military
Operation
Humanitarian
Crisis
US
Benjamin Netanyahu
Benny Gantz
Yoav Gallant
Captives
Hamas
Truce
United States
Khan Yunis
