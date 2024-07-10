Israeli army: Air forces strike Hezbollah target in Lebanon

Lebanon News
2024-07-10 | 01:55
Israeli army: Air forces strike Hezbollah target in Lebanon
Israeli army: Air forces strike Hezbollah target in Lebanon

The Israeli army said on Wednesday that its aircraft bombed a Hezbollah site in the Janta area of southern Lebanon.

The army added in a statement that it targeted a Hezbollah air defense system. 

Most of the Israeli military strikes in recent weeks have been directed at southern and southeastern Lebanon.

Reuters

Lebanon News

Israel

Hezbollah

Lebanon

Army

Janta

South

Israel says Lebanon rockets killed two in Golan Heights
LBCI Previous

