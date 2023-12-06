Gaza's hidden crisis: The ecological fallout of Israel's ongoing war

Gaza's hidden crisis: The ecological fallout of Israel's ongoing war
Gaza's hidden crisis: The ecological fallout of Israel's ongoing war

This is not the work of the Palestinians in Gaza. Instead, it is the result of Israel's actions in the ongoing war in the Strip since the Al-Aqsa Flood operation.

This is one of the causes contributing to the increasing levels of climate pollution in Palestinian territories. 

It is a consequence of Israeli army planes and vehicles "burning" tons of fossil fuels daily in its war on the Gaza Strip, using various types of rockets, explosives, and internationally prohibited chemical weapons such as phosphorus and others. 

In Israel's war, weapons alone are not the only cause of pollution. The military blockade imposed on the Strip has created a massive waste crisis.

The methane gas emitted from thousands of tons of accumulated waste in various parts of the Strip poses a severe environmental explosion threat. 

Especially since the Strip, considered the most densely populated in the world, generates 1800 tons of solid waste daily, according to statistics conducted in 2022.

Imagine the environmental and health disasters that the Gaza Strip is facing.

The environmental impact of Israel's war on Gaza will have long-term consequences and will appear in the soil, water, sea, and air.

Moreover, the presence of hundreds of bodies under the rubble threatens the spread of epidemics and diseases.

The World Health Organization warns that the accumulation of debris from buildings and the rising dust causes asbestos poisoning, a substance capable of causing Gazans to suffer from pulmonary fibrosis and various types of cancer.
 

Middle East News

Gaza

Israel

Pollution

War

Ecology

Waste

Health

