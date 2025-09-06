Hundreds queue in silence to pay tribute to Giorgio Armani

06-09-2025 | 10:56
Hundreds queue in silence to pay tribute to Giorgio Armani
Hundreds queue in silence to pay tribute to Giorgio Armani

Hundreds of people formed a silent queue on Saturday in the heart of Milan's fashion district to pay their respects to Giorgio Armani, Italy's most famous designer, who died this week at the age of 91.

The passing of Armani has sparked an outpouring of grief with tributes flowing in from Hollywood celebrities and ordinary people alike. Over a career spanning five decades, he built a business empire spanning from haute couture to home furnishing, with his name becoming synonymous with sober elegance.

"Everything he did in his life he did it out of passion," said Pier Carlo Bertoglio, who travelled from nearby Lodi to the Armani headquarters, where the body will be lying in state over the weekend before a private funeral on Monday.

"Everyone here today should testify to the love they have received from him."


Reuters
 

