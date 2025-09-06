News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
30
o
South
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Stage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
30
o
South
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Hundreds queue in silence to pay tribute to Giorgio Armani
World News
06-09-2025 | 10:56
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Hundreds queue in silence to pay tribute to Giorgio Armani
Hundreds of people formed a silent queue on Saturday in the heart of Milan's fashion district to pay their respects to Giorgio Armani, Italy's most famous designer, who died this week at the age of 91.
The passing of Armani has sparked an outpouring of grief with tributes flowing in from Hollywood celebrities and ordinary people alike. Over a career spanning five decades, he built a business empire spanning from haute couture to home furnishing, with his name becoming synonymous with sober elegance.
"Everything he did in his life he did it out of passion," said Pier Carlo Bertoglio, who travelled from nearby Lodi to the Armani headquarters, where the body will be lying in state over the weekend before a private funeral on Monday.
"Everyone here today should testify to the love they have received from him."
Reuters
World News
Hundreds
Queue
Tribute
Giorgio Armani
Next
Putin urges Russia's aerospace industry to develop rocket engines
EU not 'living up to responsibilities' on Gaza war: Belgian FM to AFP
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-09-04
Italian designer Giorgio Armani dies at 91
World News
2025-09-04
Italian designer Giorgio Armani dies at 91
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-04
Moment of silence held at 6:07 PM to mark Beirut Port explosion anniversary
Lebanon News
2025-08-04
Moment of silence held at 6:07 PM to mark Beirut Port explosion anniversary
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-05
Cabinet session opens at Baabda Palace with tribute to Hassan Rifai
Lebanon News
2025-09-05
Cabinet session opens at Baabda Palace with tribute to Hassan Rifai
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-26
PM Salam pays tribute to Ziad Rahbani: A bold voice for justice and dignity
Lebanon News
2025-07-26
PM Salam pays tribute to Ziad Rahbani: A bold voice for justice and dignity
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
06:57
Fire breaks out at former BBC headquarters in west London, broadcaster reports
World News
06:57
Fire breaks out at former BBC headquarters in west London, broadcaster reports
0
World News
06:53
Putin urges Russia's aerospace industry to develop rocket engines
World News
06:53
Putin urges Russia's aerospace industry to develop rocket engines
0
World News
2025-09-05
EU not 'living up to responsibilities' on Gaza war: Belgian FM to AFP
World News
2025-09-05
EU not 'living up to responsibilities' on Gaza war: Belgian FM to AFP
0
World News
2025-09-05
Seoul says nationals' rights 'must not be unjustly infringed' after ICE raid
World News
2025-09-05
Seoul says nationals' rights 'must not be unjustly infringed' after ICE raid
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
10:50
Lebanese Minister Kamal Chehadeh outlines army's five-phase disarmament plan
Lebanon News
10:50
Lebanese Minister Kamal Chehadeh outlines army's five-phase disarmament plan
0
Lebanon News
11:24
Lebanese President urges US to pressure Israel on withdrawal
Lebanon News
11:24
Lebanese President urges US to pressure Israel on withdrawal
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
A win for stability: Lebanon steps away from civil strife
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
A win for stability: Lebanon steps away from civil strife
0
Middle East News
2025-04-26
'Massive explosion' in southern Iran port: State TV
Middle East News
2025-04-26
'Massive explosion' in southern Iran port: State TV
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
14:21
Army plan aims to contain weapons nationwide, prevent transfers between regions
Lebanon News
14:21
Army plan aims to contain weapons nationwide, prevent transfers between regions
2
Lebanon News
10:50
Lebanese Minister Kamal Chehadeh outlines army's five-phase disarmament plan
Lebanon News
10:50
Lebanese Minister Kamal Chehadeh outlines army's five-phase disarmament plan
3
Lebanon News
08:28
Hezbollah official tells Reuters Cabinet session opens path to 'wisdom' on weapons plan
Lebanon News
08:28
Hezbollah official tells Reuters Cabinet session opens path to 'wisdom' on weapons plan
4
Lebanon News
05:51
Public Works Minister announces work at Qlayaat Airport to begin in early 2026
Lebanon News
05:51
Public Works Minister announces work at Qlayaat Airport to begin in early 2026
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
A win for stability: Lebanon steps away from civil strife
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
A win for stability: Lebanon steps away from civil strife
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Arms collection roadmap: Lebanese Army maps out multi-stage disarmament plan—Key phases
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Arms collection roadmap: Lebanese Army maps out multi-stage disarmament plan—Key phases
7
Lebanon News
11:24
Lebanese President urges US to pressure Israel on withdrawal
Lebanon News
11:24
Lebanese President urges US to pressure Israel on withdrawal
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:36
Israel strike destroys another Gaza City high-rise: Witnesses
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:36
Israel strike destroys another Gaza City high-rise: Witnesses
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More