Houthi threats: Israel and the UAE explore alternative maritime route

In response to escalating Houthi threats targeting Israeli ships traversing the Gulf of Aden to the Red Sea and the Mediterranean, Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are reportedly working on a strategic alternative route.



The move comes as the Bab el Mandeb Strait, controlled by the Houthi rebels to the east, is no longer considered secure for Israeli vessels.



According to Israeli newspaper Maariv, the UAE and Israel have agreed to construct a land bridge between the two nations, facilitating the safe transportation of goods from East Asia to Israel and vice versa.



The agreement involves docking incoming ships from East and Central Asia at Dubai's port, transporting goods by land through Saudi Arabia and Jordan, and eventually reaching Israel.



The route concludes with unloading at Haifa port for goods destined for Israel. Transit cargo shipments are reloaded onto ships heading to Europe or the Americas. The logistics of this operation are managed by Israeli company Tracknet and the UAE-based logistics firm Biotrans in collaboration with Dubai Ports World.



Simultaneously, Tracknet is negotiating with a Bahraini logistics company that provides services to the US military to handle tasks similar to the Emirati company but from the port of Manama. The initiative aims to create a secure, alternative route, reducing reliance on the Bab el Mandeb Strait.



As this land bridge project unfolds, Washington is reportedly exploring military options through discussions with its Gulf allies regarding possible military action against the Houthis in response to their increasing attacks on ships in the Red Sea.



However, according to the agency, the consultations are still preliminary, and all parties prefer a diplomatic and political solution.



