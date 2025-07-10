US-sanctioned UN expert vows to keep up work on Palestinian territories

U.N. rights expert Francesca Albanese on Thursday denounced U.S. sanctions against her as "calculated to weaken my mission" as rapporteur on the Palestinian territories.



"I will continue to do what I have to do. Yes, of course, it will be challenging... I'm putting everything I have on the line , " Albanese told reporters during a visit to Ljubljana.



U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday announced sanctions against the outspoken U.N. special rapporteur on the rights situation in the Palestinian territories.



AFP