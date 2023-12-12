News
Israel and Hezbollah: Tensions Rise along Northern Borders
2023-12-12 | 12:00
Israel and Hezbollah: Tensions Rise along Northern Borders
One hundred thousand Israeli soldiers are deployed along the northern borders. At the same time, Hezbollah members intensified the use of new weapons, including Burkan missiles capable of carrying over half a ton of explosives.
Given this information, Israeli security apparatuses have emphasized the urgent demand for a resolution to the security situation along the northern borders.
Tel Aviv, demonstrating readiness for any broad war with Lebanon, also reveals the escalating challenge posed by Hezbollah to its army. Military and security officials, who have previously declared that Hezbollah's capabilities are tens of times greater than Hamas, have sparked debates about the fate of the border region with Lebanon. Calls for a military solution have not subsided.
Pressure for an imminent military decision has also been exerted by the mayors of northern towns and their residents, accusing the government and the army of neglect and demanding the return of seventy thousand of them to the area.
Israeli officials, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, hope for a near diplomatic settlement with Lebanon. However, they are also planning for the day after the war, as revealed in a session of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, which journalists were barred from covering.
During the session, Netanyahu announced that the country had decided to establish a buffer zone in the north, ensuring the non-proliferation of the Radwan forces along the borders.
On the other hand, former security and military officials are calling for not waiting and instead launching a broad and sudden strike, starting in Beirut. This would serve as a direct message to the Lebanese government, forcing everyone to move towards a solution that ensures border security.
A security official was quoted demanding that Israel's settlement, backed by Washington, include efforts to confine weapons south of the Litani River under the control of the Lebanese army and supervised by the United States.
Additionally, French forces would participate alongside the international forces at the borders. All of this is accompanied by a reaffirmation of establishing the buffer zone.
Israel
Hezbollah
Lebanon
0
World News
10:46
Biden and the Muslim vote: Can the 'Abandon Biden' campaign influence the presidency?
World News
10:46
Biden and the Muslim vote: Can the 'Abandon Biden' campaign influence the presidency?
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:32
The Shebaa Farms-Kfarchouba Hills debate: 'Full package' or negotiated 'separation?'
News Bulletin Reports
10:32
The Shebaa Farms-Kfarchouba Hills debate: 'Full package' or negotiated 'separation?'
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:59
Holiday rush: Lebanon's airport 'thrives' despite reduced flights, southern-front conflict
News Bulletin Reports
09:59
Holiday rush: Lebanon's airport 'thrives' despite reduced flights, southern-front conflict
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:38
Stalemate at COP28: Countries Struggle to Reach Consensus on Climate Agreement
News Bulletin Reports
09:38
Stalemate at COP28: Countries Struggle to Reach Consensus on Climate Agreement
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
00:39
Parliamentary sources to Al-Sharq Al-Awsat: No information suggesting Lebanon received a recent time limit to halt escalation or war expansion
Press Highlights
00:39
Parliamentary sources to Al-Sharq Al-Awsat: No information suggesting Lebanon received a recent time limit to halt escalation or war expansion
2
News Bulletin Reports
09:59
Holiday rush: Lebanon's airport 'thrives' despite reduced flights, southern-front conflict
News Bulletin Reports
09:59
Holiday rush: Lebanon's airport 'thrives' despite reduced flights, southern-front conflict
3
Middle East News
05:42
Israeli army says 20 soldiers killed by friendly fire, accidents in Gaza
Middle East News
05:42
Israeli army says 20 soldiers killed by friendly fire, accidents in Gaza
4
Lebanon News
05:23
Interceptor missile falls near Yater official school in south Lebanon, damaging civilian car
Lebanon News
05:23
Interceptor missile falls near Yater official school in south Lebanon, damaging civilian car
5
Lebanon News
05:43
Army Commander's extension debate: PM Mikati 'surprised' by Lebanese Forces' position
Lebanon News
05:43
Army Commander's extension debate: PM Mikati 'surprised' by Lebanese Forces' position
6
Middle East News
01:34
Houthi missile hits Norwegian tanker off the coast of Yemen with no reported casualties
Middle East News
01:34
Houthi missile hits Norwegian tanker off the coast of Yemen with no reported casualties
7
News Bulletin Reports
10:32
The Shebaa Farms-Kfarchouba Hills debate: 'Full package' or negotiated 'separation?'
News Bulletin Reports
10:32
The Shebaa Farms-Kfarchouba Hills debate: 'Full package' or negotiated 'separation?'
8
Press Highlights
01:59
Lebanese Forces party seeks guarantee for legislative session attendance
Press Highlights
01:59
Lebanese Forces party seeks guarantee for legislative session attendance
