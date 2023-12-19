Operation Prosperity Guardian: Unraveling the Maritime Alliance Countering Houthi Threats in the Red Sea

News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-19 | 09:07
High views
Operation Prosperity Guardian: Unraveling the Maritime Alliance Countering Houthi Threats in the Red Sea
Operation Prosperity Guardian: Unraveling the Maritime Alliance Countering Houthi Threats in the Red Sea

Once... twice... three or more Houthi attacks on Israeli ships in the Red Sea... 

Due to Houthi actions, the United States declared a maritime alliance under the name "Operation Prosperity Guardian." 
What is its role?

This maritime alliance will conduct joint patrols in the southern Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, with some countries providing intelligence support to protect trade in the Red Sea. 

Who is part of this alliance? 

It includes ten countries: the United States, Britain, Bahrain, Canada, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Seychelles, and Spain.

Major Red Sea-bordering countries like Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Djibouti, Eritrea, and others are absent.

Russia and China are also absent. Information suggests several countries agreed to participate but chose not to disclose publicly. 

Arab countries like Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE declined to join the maritime alliance. 

The absence of Cairo's participation is attributed to its sympathy for Gaza, while Riyadh is focused on finalizing a peace agreement with the Houthis in Yemen. 

Abu Dhabi also refrained from joining, fearing potential repercussions, especially after Houthi threats. 

However, one Arab state, Bahrain, joined the alliance, possibly due to hosting the US Fifth Fleet headquarters in Manama and facilitating coordination between the maritime alliance and the Fifth Fleet.

Another country raising questions about its presence in the alliance is Seychelles.

Despite lacking military strength in the region, its strategic location overlooking the Gulf of Aden near the Bab el Mandeb makes it potentially valuable for rescue and supply operations.

The Houthi response to this alliance came from the group's spokesman, Mohammed Abdel-Salam, who affirmed that the Houthis would not change their position on the Gaza conflict due to forming a maritime alliance.

He stated that it is unnecessary, and the waters adjacent to Yemen are safe for everyone except Israeli or ships heading to Israel. 

In conclusion, will this alliance succeed in stopping Houthi attacks on ships bound for Israel, or will it fail to deter them?

News Bulletin Reports

Yemen

Houthi

Red Sea

