Russia lacks strength for 'big breakthroughs' in Ukraine: NATO chief to AFP

2024-06-27 | 10:03
Russia lacks strength for 'big breakthroughs' in Ukraine: NATO chief to AFP

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg told AFP on Thursday that Russian forces were not capable of making "big breakthroughs" on the battlefield in Ukraine, and that Kyiv was inflicting heavy losses with its deep strikes.

"We don't have any other indications or reason to believe that Russia has the capabilities, the strength to make big breakthroughs," Stoltenberg said in an interview.

