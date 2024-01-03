News
Security alert in the region: Israel's assassination of Hamas' Saleh al-Arouri sparks fear of escalation
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-03 | 11:27
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Security alert in the region: Israel's assassination of Hamas' Saleh al-Arouri sparks fear of escalation
Israel regards the assassination of Hamas leader Saleh al-Arouri as a significant achievement in the aftermath of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, marking the beginning of a series of operations targeting Hamas leadership and individuals Israel deems responsible for the October 7 events.
While Israel officially refrained from assuming responsibility for the assassination, statements from high-ranking officials hinted at Israeli involvement in eliminating those associated with the planning and execution of the events on October 7.
David Barnea, the head of Mossad, openly expressed Israel's determination to pursue anyone involved in the planning of the October 7 events. His statement, made during the funeral of former Mossad chief Zvi Zamir, served as an unofficial acknowledgment of Israel's involvement in the targeted killing.
Similarly, Shin Bet Chief Ronen Bar, two weeks after Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, announced the establishment of a special unit to track down Hamas leaders worldwide.
This unit reportedly planned and executed the operation to assassinate al-Arouri by recruiting agents to monitor and track his movements, ensuring the operation occurred when he was in the company of other Palestinian figures, excluding any Hezbollah or Iranian personnel, according to Israeli sources.
Amos Yadlin, the former head of military intelligence, described the assassination as highly sophisticated, emphasizing Israel's aerial capabilities, particularly its fleet of drones, capable of carrying out precision strikes within the Hezbollah and Hamas stronghold in Beirut.
Israeli pride has raised concerns about the potential for an escalated security situation in Lebanon.
In response, Israel has increased its military readiness and alerted its forces to the possibility of a robust retaliation to al-Arouri's assassination, including potential attacks on Lebanon or preemptive defensive measures against a broader offensive.
As a precaution, bomb shelters in northern towns and Haifa have been opened, which Israel fears may be central targets for Hezbollah and Hamas.
