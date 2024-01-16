'Mouth of the volcano': Tensions surge as Hezbollah leader and Israeli commander exchange war rhetoric

The southern border stands at the "mouth of the volcano" with occupied Palestine. Hezbollah's Secretary-General, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, welcomed war a few days ago if imposed on Lebanon.



Just hours ago, Northern Command chief Ori Gordin declared that his army was more ready than ever to carry out the operation within a few hours of the decision.



Gordin's statement came during his inspection of exercises conducted by the Israeli army on Mount Hermon, simulating a scenario of war with Lebanon involving both land and sea forces.



As revealed by Israeli media, a notable aspect of these exercises is that they include a reserve unit from the Israeli 228th Brigade.



Inside Israel, war seems to be racing ahead of diplomacy, with escalating media discourse about a lack of agreement with Hezbollah during a tour with the US envoy, Amos Hochstein.



While Tel Aviv, according to its media, discloses that Hezbollah is using new missiles of the Kornet type not used before, Lebanon, in return, observes precise new Israeli missiles in Aita al-Shaab on Monday.



As Israel escalates and issues threats amid military mobilization on the borders, Hezbollah monitors and responds.



Amid the Israeli escalation, Tel Aviv's media reports that the Golani Brigade, an elite force that fought in Gaza and withdrew from there, will move to the north after a brief rest for its fighters for a few days.



However, Lebanese sources suggest that some units of the Golani Brigade are already positioned on the southern Lebanese border.