The Lone Star State: Texas's Struggle for Independence and Current Political Challenges
2024-01-26 | 11:06
Do you know who "The Lone Star State" is?
It's the state of Texas in the United States, nicknamed "The Lone Star State," to indicate its previous status as an independent republic and to remind of its struggle for years for independence from Mexico in 1836. This state is predominantly Republican.
While it has its own laws, it is part of the federal American union governed by it. It is at odds with the Democratic American administration to the extent that Republicans in it refuse to recognize the results of the 2020 presidential elections and, therefore, do not recognize the authority of Democrat Joe Biden as president of the country.
Texas has never stopped fighting illegal immigration and preventing migrants from Mexico from sneaking into the United States by building a barrier of barbed wire.
Last October saw escalating disputes between the federal government in Washington and the Republic of Texas after the state filed a lawsuit against President Biden's administration for what it described as the deliberate destruction of parts of its border fence with Mexico by federal officials.
Does the US federal security have the right to remove part of the wire?
The Supreme Court sided with the federal government in its decision, considering that federal agents have the right to cut the barrier if they deem it necessary, especially since federal security falls under state administration, which is a higher authority than state administration.
The court's decision on the eve of the US presidential elections angered Texas residents and increased their calls for declaring independence from the United States.
This demand has been raised before. In June 2022, the Republican Party in the state announced its intention to pressure local authorities to hold a referendum in the coming years to determine the fate of the state within the country.
However, according to the US Constitution, Texas cannot legally secede from the United States.
In any case, the National Guard still controls the largest point of entry for illegal migrants from Mexico to the United States, and it appears that President Biden will not back down from the Supreme Court's decision.
However, such a decision will allow Republicans, led by Biden's fierce rival Donald Trump, to play the immigrant card in the confrontation. Trump was one of the staunchest advocates of building a wall with Mexico and ultimately closing the borders.
A new card in the presidential struggle, so who will prevail?
