News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
13
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
15
o
South
13
o
Bekaa
8
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ma Fiyyi
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
13
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
15
o
South
13
o
Bekaa
8
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israeli Cabinet Seeks Unified Position on Prisoner Exchange Deal
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-03 | 08:44
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Israeli Cabinet Seeks Unified Position on Prisoner Exchange Deal
The Israeli Cabinet is seeking to formulate a cohesive stance on the prisoner exchange deal as a train of international envoys, including US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, expected to arrive on Sunday, prepares to visit Israel. They will be followed by the French Foreign Minister and then the US Special Envoy Amos Hochstein.
All international efforts are aiming to make progress on multiple fronts, including:
Firstly, the issue of prisoners, which remains a point of contention among decision-makers in Israel, specifically regarding the ceasefire point and the equation of an Israeli captive in exchange for a ceasefire day, potentially extending ceasefire days to 136, with the possibility of adding a week to discuss the next phase of the deal.
In Israel, some describe this equation as Israel raising the white flag. However, expectations also suggest success in overcoming obstacles if Tel Aviv presents a unified position to the international envoys, especially considering reports suggesting pressure on Hamas leaders in Gaza due to the intensity of Israeli fighting.
Humanitarian aid, post-war reconstruction, and the protection of Palestinian civilians are topics Blinken will hear about from Israel's plan, knowing that politicians and security officials warn that Israeli disagreement on these issues will jeopardize Blinken's visit.
As for the French guest, he carries the file of humanitarian aid as well as the file of the northern borders, which will be a cornerstone of Hochstein's talks in Tel Aviv.
However, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant didn't wait for the arrival of the US guest and conducted a tour in Jabal al-Sheikh to keep this front in front of an Israeli and regional dilemma.
In contrast to the divided Israeli stance regarding the nature of completing the war in Gaza and the prisoner exchange, a unified voice emerged, encompassing politicians, opposition figures, and northern residents, calling for readiness to carry out a military operation to ensure border security and the return of residents if diplomatic efforts fail during Hochstein's upcoming visit. Security officials warn of terrifying scenarios that residents of both sides of the border will pay the price for if the operation in the north proceeds.
News Bulletin Reports
Israel
Netanyahu
Next
Hezbollah Strongly Condemns US Aggression in Iraq and Syria
Possible conflict with Lebanon: Israel braces for northern front amid Gaza ceasefire talks
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-01-30
Netanyahu: Israel will not withdraw its forces from Gaza or release thousands of Palestinian prisoners
Middle East News
2024-01-30
Netanyahu: Israel will not withdraw its forces from Gaza or release thousands of Palestinian prisoners
0
Press Highlights
2024-01-28
South Lebanon escalation: Hezbollah-Israel confrontation intensifies as Netanyahu prolongs war for 'political gain'
Press Highlights
2024-01-28
South Lebanon escalation: Hezbollah-Israel confrontation intensifies as Netanyahu prolongs war for 'political gain'
0
Middle East News
2024-01-21
Al Jazeera, citing Israeli Broadcasting Corporation: Netanyahu rejects ultimately Hamas' conditions for a prisoner exchange deal
Middle East News
2024-01-21
Al Jazeera, citing Israeli Broadcasting Corporation: Netanyahu rejects ultimately Hamas' conditions for a prisoner exchange deal
0
Middle East News
2024-01-20
Dozens killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza as Biden discusses war with Netanyahu
Middle East News
2024-01-20
Dozens killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza as Biden discusses war with Netanyahu
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:49
Economic Parallels and Challenges: Lebanon and Egypt
News Bulletin Reports
09:49
Economic Parallels and Challenges: Lebanon and Egypt
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:35
Hezbollah Strongly Condemns US Aggression in Iraq and Syria
News Bulletin Reports
09:35
Hezbollah Strongly Condemns US Aggression in Iraq and Syria
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Possible conflict with Lebanon: Israel braces for northern front amid Gaza ceasefire talks
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Possible conflict with Lebanon: Israel braces for northern front amid Gaza ceasefire talks
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:12
Prominent Palestinian figures: The faces at the heart of prisoner exchange deal negotiations
News Bulletin Reports
12:12
Prominent Palestinian figures: The faces at the heart of prisoner exchange deal negotiations
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:12
Prominent Palestinian figures: The faces at the heart of prisoner exchange deal negotiations
News Bulletin Reports
12:12
Prominent Palestinian figures: The faces at the heart of prisoner exchange deal negotiations
0
Lebanon Economy
05:23
Lebanon's Central Bank allows depositors to withdraw $150 monthly
Lebanon Economy
05:23
Lebanon's Central Bank allows depositors to withdraw $150 monthly
0
Lebanon News
08:13
Taymour Jumblatt Criticizes Political Stagnation and Calls for Action
Lebanon News
08:13
Taymour Jumblatt Criticizes Political Stagnation and Calls for Action
0
Middle East News
2024-01-29
Missile warning sirens blare in major cities in central Israel
Middle East News
2024-01-29
Missile warning sirens blare in major cities in central Israel
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
12:38
Exclusive LBCI Interview: David Cameron urges moving Hezbollah forces north of Litani River and supports two-state solution
Lebanon News
12:38
Exclusive LBCI Interview: David Cameron urges moving Hezbollah forces north of Litani River and supports two-state solution
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:05
Circular 166: BDL introduces new circular instead of Circular 151 to alleviate depositor losses
News Bulletin Reports
12:05
Circular 166: BDL introduces new circular instead of Circular 151 to alleviate depositor losses
3
Press Highlights
01:25
Lebanon refuses to bow to Israeli pressure - 'Hezbollah's withdrawal beyond the Litani is unacceptable'
Press Highlights
01:25
Lebanon refuses to bow to Israeli pressure - 'Hezbollah's withdrawal beyond the Litani is unacceptable'
4
Lebanon Economy
05:23
Lebanon's Central Bank allows depositors to withdraw $150 monthly
Lebanon Economy
05:23
Lebanon's Central Bank allows depositors to withdraw $150 monthly
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Possible conflict with Lebanon: Israel braces for northern front amid Gaza ceasefire talks
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Possible conflict with Lebanon: Israel braces for northern front amid Gaza ceasefire talks
6
Press Highlights
00:51
Britain's strong stance: Hezbollah urged to stay away from southern borders amid rising tensions
Press Highlights
00:51
Britain's strong stance: Hezbollah urged to stay away from southern borders amid rising tensions
7
Lebanon News
07:28
After pivotal Lebanon visit, UK Foreign Secretary says escalation in violence not in anyone's interests
Lebanon News
07:28
After pivotal Lebanon visit, UK Foreign Secretary says escalation in violence not in anyone's interests
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:12
Prominent Palestinian figures: The faces at the heart of prisoner exchange deal negotiations
News Bulletin Reports
12:12
Prominent Palestinian figures: The faces at the heart of prisoner exchange deal negotiations
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More