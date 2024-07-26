Obama endorses Kamala Harris for US president

World News
2024-07-26 | 05:19
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Obama endorses Kamala Harris for US president
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Obama endorses Kamala Harris for US president

Former US president Barack Obama said Friday he would endorse Kamala Harris' bid for the White House.

"Earlier this week, Michelle and I called our friend Kamala Harris. We told her we think she’ll make a fantastic President of the United States, and that she has our full support," Obama said on X.

AFP

World News

United States

President

Barack Obama

Kamala Harris

White House

Elections

LBCI Next
South African police say 95 Libyans detained at suspected military camp
Multiple Paris-London Eurostar trains cancelled after French rail sabotage
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-25

LF's Geagea: Berri's new tripartite formula turns presidential elections into 'mere formality'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-23

Kamala Harris steps up: A new chapter for the Democratic Party in the US presidential race

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

US President Biden Endorses VP Kamala Harris for 2024 Election

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-07-20

Tunisia president states he will seek new term in October elections

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:32

Netanyahu arrest warrant: New UK government drops challenge to court

LBCI
World News
08:21

EU launches action against France for breaking budget rules

LBCI
World News
08:16

Bangladesh student protest leaders taken by police: Hospital staff

LBCI
World News
07:55

Train sabotage won't impact Olympics opening: Paris mayor

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-07-19

WSJ condemns Russia's 'disgraceful, sham conviction' of US reporter

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-01

Rights groups call for UN fact-finding mission on Beirut Port explosion

LBCI
World News
06:47

Netanyahu to hold talks with Trump aimed at easing tensions

LBCI
World News
2024-06-16

Zelenskyy says Russia is 'not ready' for a 'just peace'

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More