News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
18
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
10
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
La Ekher EL Omr
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
18
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
10
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Rafah crisis: Over a million displaced Palestinians await fate as Israeli army prepares ground operation
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-12 | 11:01
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Rafah crisis: Over a million displaced Palestinians await fate as Israeli army prepares ground operation
Report by Raneem Bou Khzam, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian.
In Rafah today, there are approximately one million and four hundred thousand displaced Palestinians.
The Israeli army is preparing to start a ground operation towards Rafah, which served as a refuge for the displaced, but what will happen to them?
It is likely that Israel will attempt to relocate them to Al Mawasi area southwest of Gaza, with an area of 14 square kilometers.
With a simple calculation, dividing the one million four hundred thousand by 14 square kilometers results in 100,000 people per kilometer.
On its own, this number may not mean much, but let us compare it to the global average population density per square kilometer, which is approximately 60 people. This illustrates how impractical this plan is.
Al Mawasi is a region divided between agricultural land and barren sandy areas; part of it is affiliated with Khan Younis, and another part is affiliated with Rafah.
Since Netanyahu announced the request for the Israeli army to develop a plan to evacuate the displaced before the start of the Rafah operation, the focus of the Israeli media has been on this area.
However, given its limited capacity for the displaced, is it plausible to secure other areas within Khan Younis, which the Israeli army considers to be under its full control?
This is especially true considering that, according to observers, it is nearly impossible to return the displaced to the northern part of the Gaza Strip due to the extensive destruction it has suffered.
Israel claims to be planning to avoid harming civilians in the Rafah battle, under US request and pressure, while civilians find themselves with Egypt in front of them and the occupied and destroyed Gaza Strip behind them.
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Rafah
Displaced
Palestinians
Israel
Army
Operation
Gaza
Khan Younis
Next
Saad Hariri's return to Lebanon: Commemorating 19 years since Rafic Hariri's assassination
Ethiopia's strategic move: Gaining access to the Red Sea through Somaliland
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:09
Israeli operation in Rafah: Death toll of hundred Palestinians, two hostages released
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:09
Israeli operation in Rafah: Death toll of hundred Palestinians, two hostages released
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-08
Israeli Army intensifies strikes on Gaza border city of Rafah
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-08
Israeli Army intensifies strikes on Gaza border city of Rafah
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-05
Israeli army says forces killed dozens of Palestinian militants in Gaza operations
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-05
Israeli army says forces killed dozens of Palestinian militants in Gaza operations
0
Middle East News
2024-01-23
Israeli army announces 'encirclement' of Khan Younis in southern Gaza
Middle East News
2024-01-23
Israeli army announces 'encirclement' of Khan Younis in southern Gaza
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:17
The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam: A sticking point in regional relations
News Bulletin Reports
12:17
The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam: A sticking point in regional relations
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:03
Strategic location: What is the role of the UAE in Somalia?
News Bulletin Reports
12:03
Strategic location: What is the role of the UAE in Somalia?
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:41
Operation Golden Hand: Will Israel's operation lead to a successful prisoner exchange deal or a more obstructive path?
News Bulletin Reports
11:41
Operation Golden Hand: Will Israel's operation lead to a successful prisoner exchange deal or a more obstructive path?
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:33
Saad Hariri's return to Lebanon: Commemorating 19 years since Rafic Hariri's assassination
News Bulletin Reports
11:33
Saad Hariri's return to Lebanon: Commemorating 19 years since Rafic Hariri's assassination
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
04:44
Israeli airstrike targets car in Bint Jbeil, injures one taken to hospital
Lebanon News
04:44
Israeli airstrike targets car in Bint Jbeil, injures one taken to hospital
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:41
Operation Golden Hand: Will Israel's operation lead to a successful prisoner exchange deal or a more obstructive path?
News Bulletin Reports
11:41
Operation Golden Hand: Will Israel's operation lead to a successful prisoner exchange deal or a more obstructive path?
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-19
Hezbollah will bear the consequences: Israel's Adraee
Lebanon News
2023-10-19
Hezbollah will bear the consequences: Israel's Adraee
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-09
Northern front tensions: Will the Israeli Cabinet decide to continue the war or pursue a prisoner exchange deal?
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-09
Northern front tensions: Will the Israeli Cabinet decide to continue the war or pursue a prisoner exchange deal?
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
03:11
Yemeni Armed Forces reportedly target US ship 'Star Iris' in Red Sea
Middle East News
03:11
Yemeni Armed Forces reportedly target US ship 'Star Iris' in Red Sea
2
Press Highlights
00:38
Abdollahian's reassurances to Hezbollah: Absorb strikes as we negotiate with Washington
Press Highlights
00:38
Abdollahian's reassurances to Hezbollah: Absorb strikes as we negotiate with Washington
3
Lebanon News
06:01
Hezbollah official injured in Israeli strike in southern Lebanon: AFP
Lebanon News
06:01
Hezbollah official injured in Israeli strike in southern Lebanon: AFP
4
News Bulletin Reports
11:33
Saad Hariri's return to Lebanon: Commemorating 19 years since Rafic Hariri's assassination
News Bulletin Reports
11:33
Saad Hariri's return to Lebanon: Commemorating 19 years since Rafic Hariri's assassination
5
Lebanon News
04:44
Israeli airstrike targets car in Bint Jbeil, injures one taken to hospital
Lebanon News
04:44
Israeli airstrike targets car in Bint Jbeil, injures one taken to hospital
6
Lebanon Economy
02:46
Fuel prices increase across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:46
Fuel prices increase across Lebanon
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:50
Israel: More than 12,000 Hamas militants killed in Gaza war
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:50
Israel: More than 12,000 Hamas militants killed in Gaza war
8
Lebanon News
04:38
Israeli drone strikes Khiam, conducts two raids near Odeisseh
Lebanon News
04:38
Israeli drone strikes Khiam, conducts two raids near Odeisseh
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More