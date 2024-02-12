Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine JaroudiAmidst the cries of Palestinian children and women and the fall of dozens of martyrs and casualties from the residents of Rafah, hundreds fled in search of safe shelter early Monday.However, Israel celebrated what it described as its most successful targeted operation in Gaza in at least two months, resulting in the release of two of its captives.Dubbed "Operation Golden Hand," the operation had been planned for a long time and was executed after intelligence information was completed.The timing of the operation was notable, on the night of a new round of negotiations on the prisoner exchange deal in Cairo on Tuesday, following Egypt's warning to Hamas of an Israeli invasion of Rafah if a deal was not reached within two weeks.Israel considered this warning as significant support against Hamas, all amidst Israel's calculations for victory in the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation."Operation Golden Hand" boosted intelligence efforts after their failure on October 7.Alongside the air umbrella provided by the Air Force and the ground forces involved in the operation, the Shin Bet played a significant role, considering that its intelligence inside Hamas, along with cooperation from its agents, would contribute to Israel's inevitable victory.It is a leverage, or even a mini maneuver, to invade Gaza, as Operation Golden Hand was described by Israeli authorities, marking a new equation in its war crimes in Gaza: for every Israeli hostage, there are dozens of Palestinian victims, including fatalities, casualties, and displaced persons.Which direction will this operation lead to: the success of the prisoner exchange deal or a more obstructive path?