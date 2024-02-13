Report by Yara Dargham, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine

Joe Biden won the US presidency through TikTok.

Imagine if this scene were real. With the intensification of the competition between Donald Trump and Joe Biden in the presidential elections, the US president resorted to the TikTok app to reach the youth.

Biden's campaign team posted his first video on this Chinese platform, in a surprising move that undermined all the decisions previously taken by the White House against TikTok, citing fears that it was collecting private data from its users.

Last year, the White House had banned federal employees and state employees from using the TikTok app on government devices, but not on personal devices.

Moreover, the US Congress had summoned the CEO of TikTok at that time to question him about the use of this application for espionage purposes, and the response from him was positive.

In the face of this scene, the White House spokesperson stood one step away from Biden's campaign team resorting to TikTok and confirmed that concerns about this platform still exist.

As the saying goes: "Necessity knows no law." This saying applies to President Biden's situation, as he is resorting to a Chinese app to support his election campaign despite the significant political and economic confrontation between the USA and China.

Furthermore, Biden's campaign team has gone even further and announced that they might use the Truth Social platform, founded by his fierce opponent Donald Trump, to reach a larger number of voters.