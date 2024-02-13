News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
19
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
10
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Kaser Adem
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
19
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
10
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Biden's TikTok Strategy: Winning the Presidency in the Digital Age
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-13 | 08:37
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Biden's TikTok Strategy: Winning the Presidency in the Digital Age
Report by Yara Dargham, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine
Joe Biden won the US presidency through TikTok.
Imagine if this scene were real. With the intensification of the competition between Donald Trump and Joe Biden in the presidential elections, the US president resorted to the TikTok app to reach the youth.
Biden's campaign team posted his first video on this Chinese platform, in a surprising move that undermined all the decisions previously taken by the White House against TikTok, citing fears that it was collecting private data from its users.
Last year, the White House had banned federal employees and state employees from using the TikTok app on government devices, but not on personal devices.
Moreover, the US Congress had summoned the CEO of TikTok at that time to question him about the use of this application for espionage purposes, and the response from him was positive.
In the face of this scene, the White House spokesperson stood one step away from Biden's campaign team resorting to TikTok and confirmed that concerns about this platform still exist.
As the saying goes: "Necessity knows no law." This saying applies to President Biden's situation, as he is resorting to a Chinese app to support his election campaign despite the significant political and economic confrontation between the USA and China.
Furthermore, Biden's campaign team has gone even further and announced that they might use the Truth Social platform, founded by his fierce opponent Donald Trump, to reach a larger number of voters.
News Bulletin Reports
Biden
TikTok
Presidency
US. Elections
Next
French Proposal for De-escalation Between Lebanon and Israel
The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam: A sticking point in regional relations
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-02-12
Biden's election campaign joins TikTok, pushing for young voters
World News
2024-02-12
Biden's election campaign joins TikTok, pushing for young voters
0
World News
2023-12-12
Biden and the Muslim vote: Can the 'Abandon Biden' campaign influence the presidency?
World News
2023-12-12
Biden and the Muslim vote: Can the 'Abandon Biden' campaign influence the presidency?
0
World News
10:45
Biden urges House of Representatives to approve aid for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan swiftly
World News
10:45
Biden urges House of Representatives to approve aid for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan swiftly
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-11
Netanyahu says he has not spoken to Biden since 'over the top' remarks
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-11
Netanyahu says he has not spoken to Biden since 'over the top' remarks
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:37
Understanding Israeli Strategies: Insights into Cairo Negotiations
News Bulletin Reports
10:37
Understanding Israeli Strategies: Insights into Cairo Negotiations
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:40
Diplomatic and Political Encounters at Beit Al-Wasat
News Bulletin Reports
09:40
Diplomatic and Political Encounters at Beit Al-Wasat
0
News Bulletin Reports
07:00
Egypt's Economic Challenges: Lessons from Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
07:00
Egypt's Economic Challenges: Lessons from Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
06:50
French Proposal for De-escalation Between Lebanon and Israel
News Bulletin Reports
06:50
French Proposal for De-escalation Between Lebanon and Israel
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-11
Al-Qassam Brigades: Two Israeli hostages killed and eight injured as a result of ongoing Israeli bombing of the Gaza Strip
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-11
Al-Qassam Brigades: Two Israeli hostages killed and eight injured as a result of ongoing Israeli bombing of the Gaza Strip
0
Middle East News
2023-11-11
Iranian president arrives in Saudi Arabia for Islamic-Arab summit on Gaza
Middle East News
2023-11-11
Iranian president arrives in Saudi Arabia for Islamic-Arab summit on Gaza
0
Lebanon News
09:58
Mikati's stance on South: Ongoing communication and Munich Conference meetings, including Hochstein
Lebanon News
09:58
Mikati's stance on South: Ongoing communication and Munich Conference meetings, including Hochstein
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-12
Rafah crisis: Over a million displaced Palestinians await fate as Israeli army prepares ground operation
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-12
Rafah crisis: Over a million displaced Palestinians await fate as Israeli army prepares ground operation
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:42
Al Jazeera: Al Jazeera correspondent Ismail Abou Omar injured by an Israeli drone north of Rafah
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:42
Al Jazeera: Al Jazeera correspondent Ismail Abou Omar injured by an Israeli drone north of Rafah
2
Press Highlights
01:04
Hariri in Beirut as a silent visitor: No Saudi pardon yet
Press Highlights
01:04
Hariri in Beirut as a silent visitor: No Saudi pardon yet
3
Press Highlights
02:37
Saad Hariri's speech: Insights into the next phase
Press Highlights
02:37
Saad Hariri's speech: Insights into the next phase
4
Lebanon News
08:54
Hezbollah's Nasrallah highlights collective responsibility in Lebanon's affairs
Lebanon News
08:54
Hezbollah's Nasrallah highlights collective responsibility in Lebanon's affairs
5
Lebanon Economy
02:45
Fuel prices surge in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:45
Fuel prices surge in Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
08:40
Kataeb: Abdollahian's statements from Beirut are a violation of Lebanon's sovereignty and independence
Lebanon News
08:40
Kataeb: Abdollahian's statements from Beirut are a violation of Lebanon's sovereignty and independence
7
News Bulletin Reports
06:50
French Proposal for De-escalation Between Lebanon and Israel
News Bulletin Reports
06:50
French Proposal for De-escalation Between Lebanon and Israel
8
News Bulletin Reports
07:00
Egypt's Economic Challenges: Lessons from Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
07:00
Egypt's Economic Challenges: Lessons from Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More