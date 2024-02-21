News
Lebanon's Stand: The Refugee Dilemma at Sea
2024-02-21
Lebanon's Stand: The Refugee Dilemma at Sea
Report by Wissam Nasrallah, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine
On February 11th, a boat carrying 116 Syrian migrants departed from the Lebanese coast bound for Cyprus. After a few hours, the boat entered Cypriot territorial waters, where they were intercepted by the coast guard and kept in that state until the next day when they were forced to return to Lebanon.
However, the Lebanese coast guard refused to let them in, so they were sent back to Cyprus again. Despite all negotiations and Cypriot pressures, Lebanon maintained its position, and Cyprus was eventually compelled to allow them entry.
So, what led Lebanon to stick to its stance?
Lebanon had signed an agreement with Cyprus years ago regarding the return of illegal migrants departing from the Lebanese coast. However, this agreement only covers Lebanese migrants and not refugees, whether they are Syrian or Palestinian.
The principle of non-refoulement under international human rights law, which Cyprus adheres to, prohibits the forcible return of any individual to a country where they may face torture, cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment or punishment.
This is the situation classified by the European Union for Syria, as it is believed to be a country still unsafe for the return of refugees.
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
News Bulletin Reports
News Bulletin Reports
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Sports News
Sports News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
