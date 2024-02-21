Lebanon's Stand: The Refugee Dilemma at Sea

News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-21 | 10:44
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon&#39;s Stand: The Refugee Dilemma at Sea
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Lebanon's Stand: The Refugee Dilemma at Sea

Report by Wissam Nasrallah, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine
 
On February 11th, a boat carrying 116 Syrian migrants departed from the Lebanese coast bound for Cyprus. After a few hours, the boat entered Cypriot territorial waters, where they were intercepted by the coast guard and kept in that state until the next day when they were forced to return to Lebanon.

However, the Lebanese coast guard refused to let them in, so they were sent back to Cyprus again. Despite all negotiations and Cypriot pressures, Lebanon maintained its position, and Cyprus was eventually compelled to allow them entry.

So, what led Lebanon to stick to its stance?

Lebanon had signed an agreement with Cyprus years ago regarding the return of illegal migrants departing from the Lebanese coast. However, this agreement only covers Lebanese migrants and not refugees, whether they are Syrian or Palestinian.

The principle of non-refoulement under international human rights law, which Cyprus adheres to, prohibits the forcible return of any individual to a country where they may face torture, cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment or punishment.

This is the situation classified by the European Union for Syria, as it is believed to be a country still unsafe for the return of refugees.
 

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

Migrants

LBCI Next
Resilience Amidst Adversity: Life in Nabatieh After the Attack
Agricultural sector in danger: Repercussions of Israeli attacks on Southern Lebanon's agriculture
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:58

Elegance and tradition: Miss Lebanon dazzles in Nicolas Jebran's creation at Miss World

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:46

Lebanon challenges Israel's actions: A response to threats and violations of Resolution 1701

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:02

Israeli Army targets sites in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:22

Colonel Sandro Iervolino unveils Italy's unwavering support for Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:31

Rising costs: An in-depth look at fee hikes in Vehicle Registration Center (Nefaa) services

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:24

London Talks: Building bridges for Lebanese political solution

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:39

Rafah's Refugees: Stories of Struggle and Resilience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:19

Balancing Act: Israel's Diplomatic and Military Strategies Towards a Prisoner Exchange

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:58

Elegance and tradition: Miss Lebanon dazzles in Nicolas Jebran's creation at Miss World

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:43

Tensions Rise: French warning signals Israeli action against Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:43

Ministry of Energy refutes Israeli claims: Facilities belong to EBML

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-16

Hamas: The losses among Israeli hostages are 'significant'

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:43

Tensions Rise: French warning signals Israeli action against Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:06

Hezbollah strikes Israeli military positions in two settlements

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:58

Elegance and tradition: Miss Lebanon dazzles in Nicolas Jebran's creation at Miss World

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:02

Israeli Army targets sites in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:43

Ministry of Energy refutes Israeli claims: Facilities belong to EBML

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:36

Residential building in Basta area evacuated after collapse warnings: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:17

Sources to LBCI: Lebanese Army support conference in Paris postponed

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:22

Colonel Sandro Iervolino unveils Italy's unwavering support for Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More