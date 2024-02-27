News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
17
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
7
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
17
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
7
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
De-escalation efforts and implications: Israel's threats and Lebanon's stand
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-27 | 11:01
High views
Share
Share
2
min
De-escalation efforts and implications: Israel's threats and Lebanon's stand
Report by Nada Andraos, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant's recent remarks have been dismissed by informed sources familiar with Hezbollah's stance as empty threats, resembling the rhetoric adopted by Israel since October 9, following Hezbollah's engagement in confrontation with Israel.
These sources have refuted the reality of the southern front and the roadmap for confrontation, considering that "if the enemy takes any step, as Gallant said, it will face an appropriate response, whether before or after the ceasefire. The response to Baalbek's attack was seen in Meron. Therefore, any aggression, regardless of scale, will be met with a similar response."
The sources emphasized that whether Israel's escalation is mere intimidation or severe, "Hezbollah deals with Israel as an enemy, and the enemy betrays and kills. It has been and remains at the highest level of readiness to respond."
On the military level, politically and diplomatically, the same sources asserted that the United States has officially informed Lebanon that threats from Gallant and other Israeli leaders are insignificant and do not reflect the stance of the Israeli government but are part of internal marketing.
Diplomatic envoys emphasized de-escalation and the implementation of UN Resolution 1701 without conveying any official Israeli threats or warnings to Lebanon.
The atmosphere coincided with revelations by government sources to LBCI regarding the insistence of international envoys on de-escalation and implementing Resolution 1701 rather than conveying official Israeli threats to Lebanon.
Remarkably, this came after the visit of the UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Joanna Wronecka, to government officials, following her visit to Israel, she emphasized the implementation of Resolution 1701 and called for calm and diplomatic solutions.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
De-escalation
Efforts
Implications
Israel
Threats
Lebanon
Stand
Next
Echoes of Influence: Israel's Advertising Narrative After Operation Al-Aqsa Flood
Baalbek attack: Israel targets Lebanon in unprecedented move since July War - Here are the details
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-02-21
Lebanon challenges Israel's actions: A response to threats and violations of Resolution 1701
Lebanon News
2024-02-21
Lebanon challenges Israel's actions: A response to threats and violations of Resolution 1701
0
Lebanon News
2024-02-19
US State Department spokesperson to Vision 2030: We do not support any escalation between Lebanon and Israel and are pushing for de-escalation
Lebanon News
2024-02-19
US State Department spokesperson to Vision 2030: We do not support any escalation between Lebanon and Israel and are pushing for de-escalation
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-13
French Proposal for De-escalation Between Lebanon and Israel
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-13
French Proposal for De-escalation Between Lebanon and Israel
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-18
Efforts for De-Escalation in Lebanon: Insights from Mikati-Blinken Meeting and Talks with Iran
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-18
Efforts for De-Escalation in Lebanon: Insights from Mikati-Blinken Meeting and Talks with Iran
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:11
Iran's nuclear program: A persistent global concern
News Bulletin Reports
11:11
Iran's nuclear program: A persistent global concern
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:06
Israel's firm stance: Biden's remarks on potential prisoner exchange deal
News Bulletin Reports
11:06
Israel's firm stance: Biden's remarks on potential prisoner exchange deal
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:20
Navigating Threats and Diplomacy: Hezbollah's Response and International Mediation
News Bulletin Reports
10:20
Navigating Threats and Diplomacy: Hezbollah's Response and International Mediation
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:16
Decades of conflict: The complex history of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations
News Bulletin Reports
09:16
Decades of conflict: The complex history of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
13:52
Watch Lebanon vs. Bahrain in the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers at 9:00 PM on lbcgroup.tv or LB2!
Sports News
13:52
Watch Lebanon vs. Bahrain in the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers at 9:00 PM on lbcgroup.tv or LB2!
0
World News
2023-06-24
UN urges action to stop 'wanton killings' in Sudan's Darfur
World News
2023-06-24
UN urges action to stop 'wanton killings' in Sudan's Darfur
0
World News
12:31
The United States will not send forces to fight in Ukraine: White House
World News
12:31
The United States will not send forces to fight in Ukraine: White House
0
Sports News
2024-02-23
Final score: Lebanon defeats Syria 87-78
Sports News
2024-02-23
Final score: Lebanon defeats Syria 87-78
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Sports News
13:52
Watch Lebanon vs. Bahrain in the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers at 9:00 PM on lbcgroup.tv or LB2!
Sports News
13:52
Watch Lebanon vs. Bahrain in the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers at 9:00 PM on lbcgroup.tv or LB2!
2
Sports News
15:51
Final score: Lebanon beats Bahrain 94-63
Sports News
15:51
Final score: Lebanon beats Bahrain 94-63
3
Lebanon News
03:51
Tragic accident: Container collides with car carrying school kids in Batroun
Lebanon News
03:51
Tragic accident: Container collides with car carrying school kids in Batroun
4
Lebanon News
03:32
Israeli raids hit multiple locations in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:32
Israeli raids hit multiple locations in southern Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
01:42
Hezbollah strikes Meron Air Surveillance Base in retaliation to Baalbek’s attack
Lebanon News
01:42
Hezbollah strikes Meron Air Surveillance Base in retaliation to Baalbek’s attack
6
Press Highlights
00:32
Escalating conflict: Baalbek shelling and Lebanon's political challenges
Press Highlights
00:32
Escalating conflict: Baalbek shelling and Lebanon's political challenges
7
Lebanon News
06:29
UNIFIL sounds alarm over escalating fire exchanges in south Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:29
UNIFIL sounds alarm over escalating fire exchanges in south Lebanon
8
Press Highlights
01:08
Lebanon delays response to French paper, awaits US intervention
Press Highlights
01:08
Lebanon delays response to French paper, awaits US intervention
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More