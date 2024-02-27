News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
19
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
12
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
La Ekher EL Omr
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
19
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
12
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Echoes of Influence: Israel's Advertising Narrative After Operation Al-Aqsa Flood
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-27 | 05:54
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Echoes of Influence: Israel's Advertising Narrative After Operation Al-Aqsa Flood
Report by Dana Nasr, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine
Israeli advertisements are everywhere, and they have flooded all social media platforms.
Even children's games!
After the battle of the Operation Al-Aqsa flood, the Israeli government has posted more than 88 advertisements in less than 12 days.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, for example, spent around $7.1 million during this short period, garnering over a billion views just on YouTube ads.
The goal is to promote Israel's narrative around the world, especially in France, Germany, and Britain according to the data.
The Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not stop at social media ads, it also aired their ads on screens at the Super Bowl event to be seen by millions in public.
This sporting event is one of the largest sports events in the United States.
It's the world of advertising and Israel has long dominated it.
Do we witness resistance to this domination today after Operation Al-Aqsa Flood?
News Bulletin Reports
Israel
al-Aqsa
Palestine
Next
Decades of conflict: The complex history of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations
Baalbek attack: Israel targets Lebanon in unprecedented move since July War - Here are the details
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-19
Advisory opinions: ICJ holds hearings this week on Israeli actions in Palestine
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-19
Advisory opinions: ICJ holds hearings this week on Israeli actions in Palestine
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-19
Ramadan and Al-Aqsa Mosque: Israel's reaction to mounting tensions in occupied Palestinian territories
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-19
Ramadan and Al-Aqsa Mosque: Israel's reaction to mounting tensions in occupied Palestinian territories
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-11
Al-Aqsa TV: Hamas says any Israeli ground attack on Rafah will ‘blow up’ hostage exchange talks
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-11
Al-Aqsa TV: Hamas says any Israeli ground attack on Rafah will ‘blow up’ hostage exchange talks
0
Press Highlights
2024-02-11
Hamas' complex dynamics in Lebanon: Balancing political shifts and Israeli targeting after Al-Aqsa Flood
Press Highlights
2024-02-11
Hamas' complex dynamics in Lebanon: Balancing political shifts and Israeli targeting after Al-Aqsa Flood
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:16
Decades of conflict: The complex history of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations
News Bulletin Reports
09:16
Decades of conflict: The complex history of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:33
Baalbek attack: Israel targets Lebanon in unprecedented move since July War - Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
12:33
Baalbek attack: Israel targets Lebanon in unprecedented move since July War - Here are the details
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:17
Actor Fadi Ibrahim passes away, leaving behind a legacy
News Bulletin Reports
12:17
Actor Fadi Ibrahim passes away, leaving behind a legacy
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:03
Palestinian Prime Minister's resigns: Debate on new government formation
News Bulletin Reports
12:03
Palestinian Prime Minister's resigns: Debate on new government formation
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
00:32
Escalating conflict: Baalbek shelling and Lebanon's political challenges
Press Highlights
00:32
Escalating conflict: Baalbek shelling and Lebanon's political challenges
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-13
Shift in strategy and political challenges: Israel enters a new phase on the 100th day of Gaza war
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-13
Shift in strategy and political challenges: Israel enters a new phase on the 100th day of Gaza war
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-29
The BDL implements updates to Circular 158, modifying withdrawal options
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-29
The BDL implements updates to Circular 158, modifying withdrawal options
0
Sports News
13:52
Watch Lebanon vs. Bahrain in the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers at 9:00 PM on lbcgroup.tv or LB2!
Sports News
13:52
Watch Lebanon vs. Bahrain in the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers at 9:00 PM on lbcgroup.tv or LB2!
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Sports News
13:52
Watch Lebanon vs. Bahrain in the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers at 9:00 PM on lbcgroup.tv or LB2!
Sports News
13:52
Watch Lebanon vs. Bahrain in the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers at 9:00 PM on lbcgroup.tv or LB2!
2
Sports News
15:51
Final score: Lebanon beats Bahrain 94-63
Sports News
15:51
Final score: Lebanon beats Bahrain 94-63
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:17
Actor Fadi Ibrahim passes away, leaving behind a legacy
News Bulletin Reports
12:17
Actor Fadi Ibrahim passes away, leaving behind a legacy
4
Lebanon News
09:53
Hezbollah strikes Golani Brigade HQ in Nafah with 60 Katyusha rockets
Lebanon News
09:53
Hezbollah strikes Golani Brigade HQ in Nafah with 60 Katyusha rockets
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:33
Baalbek attack: Israel targets Lebanon in unprecedented move since July War - Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
12:33
Baalbek attack: Israel targets Lebanon in unprecedented move since July War - Here are the details
6
Lebanon News
03:51
Tragic accident: Container collides with car carrying school kids in Batroun
Lebanon News
03:51
Tragic accident: Container collides with car carrying school kids in Batroun
7
Lebanon News
03:32
Israeli raids hit multiple locations in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:32
Israeli raids hit multiple locations in southern Lebanon
8
Lebanon News
01:42
Hezbollah strikes Meron Air Surveillance Base in retaliation to Baalbek’s attack
Lebanon News
01:42
Hezbollah strikes Meron Air Surveillance Base in retaliation to Baalbek’s attack
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More