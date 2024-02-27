Echoes of Influence: Israel's Advertising Narrative After Operation Al-Aqsa Flood

2024-02-27 | 05:54
Echoes of Influence: Israel&#39;s Advertising Narrative After Operation Al-Aqsa Flood
Echoes of Influence: Israel's Advertising Narrative After Operation Al-Aqsa Flood

Report by Dana Nasr, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine 
 
Israeli advertisements are everywhere, and they have flooded all social media platforms.
 
Even children's games!
 
After the battle of the Operation Al-Aqsa flood, the Israeli government has posted more than 88 advertisements in less than 12 days.
 
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, for example, spent around $7.1 million during this short period, garnering over a billion views just on YouTube ads.
 
The goal is to promote Israel's narrative around the world, especially in France, Germany, and Britain according to the data.
 
The Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not stop at social media ads, it also aired their ads on screens at the Super Bowl event to be seen by millions in public.
 
This sporting event is one of the largest sports events in the United States.
 
It's the world of advertising and Israel has long dominated it.
 
Do we witness resistance to this domination today after Operation Al-Aqsa Flood?
 

Israel

al-Aqsa

Palestine

