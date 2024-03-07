Egypt's Exchange Rate Liberalization: Lessons for Lebanon?

News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-07 | 11:25
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Egypt&#39;s Exchange Rate Liberalization: Lessons for Lebanon?
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Egypt's Exchange Rate Liberalization: Lessons for Lebanon?

A report by Lea Fayad, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine 
 
Finally, Egypt has rid itself of the black market.
 
Now look at how the exchange rate for the dollar has changed in the Egyptian market:
 
The official rate remains fixed at about 31 Egyptian pounds to the dollar, while the black market reached over 70 Egyptian pounds per dollar at one point before dropping to 50 pounds.
 
The Central Bank decided to liberalize the exchange rate to a single rate determined by market supply and demand.
 
This step came in conjunction with Egypt signing a deal with the International Monetary Fund as a reform measure, but...
 
Why is exchange rate liberalization necessary for any economy in the world?
 
Let's go back to the basics of the problem.
 
Any country suffering from a shortage of dollars (like Egypt and Lebanon) cannot stabilize its currency against the dollar for long without sufficient foreign currency inflows.
 
If this is not available, it will reach a point where it cannot provide dollars to everyone at the official rate. As a result, those who manage to obtain dollars will sell them at a higher price to those needing the currency.
 
This creates a black market and chaos.
 
Thus, many seek ways to profit from price differentials, leading to speculation.
 
Just remember how many Lebanese were preoccupied with the difference between the exchange rate set by the Banque Du Liban and the black market rate.
 
All this comes at the expense of considering other projects that could stimulate the economy and bring dollars into the country.
 
This is all at the expense of the decline in confidence of both local and foreign investors due to monetary instability.
 
Today, Egypt's decision to liberalize the exchange rate is seen by many as the right step and a turning point, especially since it is accompanied by other financial reforms, such as addressing inflation and reducing state investment spending, in other words, giving more space to the private sector.
 
This move is also accompanied by inflows of dollars into the country, whether from the IMF, which has decided to increase its loan to Egypt from 3 to 8 billion dollars, or from the $35 billion UAE-backed Ras Al-Khaimah project deal.
 
According to observers, this will lead to a return of confidence and, with it, foreign investments and remittances from expatriates, which will ultimately ease the exchange market.
 
So, will this page that Egypt has turned to address its financial and economic crisis succeed, and could it, therefore, serve as a lesson for Lebanon?
 

News Bulletin Reports

Egyot

Economy

LBCI Next
Combatting Money Laundering: Lebanon's Efforts in the Cash Economy
A Path to Long-Term Peace in Southern Lebanon: Insights from Amos Hochstein
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:21

Combatting Money Laundering: Lebanon's Efforts in the Cash Economy

LBCI
World News
2024-03-05

China sets ambitious growth target, vows to 'transform' economy

LBCI
World News
2024-03-04

EU seeks to shift European arms industry to ‘war economy mode’

LBCI
World News
2024-02-27

Qatar to invest 10 billion euros in strategic sectors of French economy

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:34

Seeking common ground: Aoun and Hezbollah work toward resolution

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:30

Ramadan approaches: Hopes for Gaza ceasefire falter

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:23

Sudan: Facing the Heart of Famine

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:21

Combatting Money Laundering: Lebanon's Efforts in the Cash Economy

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-05

Adam Mosseri says Meta’s Threads app won’t have ActivityPub support at launch

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:14

LBCI's sources: Quintet Committee ambassadors to meet at the Qatari embassy today to continue efforts regarding presidential elections in parallel with working on the truce in Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-31

Race against time: 42 hours later, fate of the PRCS ambulance crew and Hind remains unknown

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-13

Achieving voluntary return: Lebanese Forces party highlights path forward in response to European Parliament resolution

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:00

Samy Gemayel to LBCI: We created a 'resilience front' against Hezbollah; Presidential election feasible if Hezbollah embraces 'consensus'

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:02

Israeli tank crew killed a Reuters reporter in Lebanon, then 'likely' opened fire at journalists, report finds

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:40

Hezbollah's 'conundrum': US dynamics unfold as envoy Hochstein seeks to 'separate' Lebanon from Gaza

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:31

Biden's warning echoes: The stakes of war as US unveils proposal for Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:09

Circular 166 will not be implemented soon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:56

LBCI source confirms positive outcome as Hezbollah and Aoun express satisfaction over Thursday's meeting

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:57

The sale of $3 million stamps at $36 million: Combating the black market stamp trade heats up

LBCI
Middle East News
04:41

Multiple people killed in explosion at Bandar Abbas refinery in Iran

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More