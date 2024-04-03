Unveiling Hostilities: Israeli Strikes and Iranian Responses in Syria

A report by Tony Mrad, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine



Eighteen officials and members of the Revolutionary Guard have been killed in Syria since the start of the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip. The most prominent among them were:



Razi Mousavi, a brigadier general in the Iranian Revolutionary Guard and one of the most influential leaders of the Iranian military institution, was killed last December.



In the latest strike on the consulate, essential leaders of the Revolutionary Guard were also killed. They are the commander of the Quds Force in the Revolutionary Guard for Syria and Lebanon, Mohammad Reza Zahedi, and Brigadier General Mohammad Hadi Haj Rahimi.



The series of targeting leaders of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard since October 7th is not new and indicates that Israel is pursuing Iran and its allies in the region and can strike them.



But targeting the Iranian consulate on April 1st remains the most important and dangerous, as it took place on land considered Iranian under international law.



As its officials say, the size and location of the operation will prompt Iran to retaliate. However, observers are concerned about the nature and size of the response.



It seems clear from the statements of the Iranian Foreign Ministry that the second option is more likely.



It pointed out that the Israeli entity is dangerously and unwisely trying to expand the scope of the war in the region and subject regional and international peace and security to its evil and war-mongering whims.

Israel also attempted to mitigate the impact of the strike. The Israeli army spokesperson stated that the target in Damascus was a military building affiliated with the Quds Force, not a consulate or embassy.