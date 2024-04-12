Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Amid escalating tensions in the region, concerns are mounting over the possibility of Iran launching missiles towards Israel in retaliation for the targeting of its consulate in Damascus.



Iran possesses a variety of missiles and drones capable of swiftly reaching deep into Israeli territory.



Among the most notable are the "Sejjil" missile, with a range of 2000-2500 kilometers, and the "Shahab 3" missile, with a range of 2000 kilometers.



However, is Israel prepared to intercept all of these missiles and drones?



According to some Israeli officials, the ground and naval defense systems, such as David's Sling, the Patriot, and Arrow 3, may not be sufficient to intercept Iranian missiles, especially if they are launched from multiple fronts, including Iran and its allies in the region, such as the Houthis in Yemen, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and the Islamic Resistance in Iraq.



The United States, Israel's primary military supporter, has announced its intention to assist Israel and intervene in defense against Iranian missiles or drones. Washington has been providing Israel with advanced defense systems like THAAD and the Patriot since October 7, 2023.



In conclusion, the Iranian retaliation against Israel may be imminent, but the extent of its scope remains uncertain.



Will it be limited, or will it escalate further?