Retaliation and preparations: Iran's threat to Israel
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-12 | 12:24
Retaliation and preparations: Iran's threat to Israel
Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Amid escalating tensions in the region, concerns are mounting over the possibility of Iran launching missiles towards Israel in retaliation for the targeting of its consulate in Damascus.
Iran possesses a variety of missiles and drones capable of swiftly reaching deep into Israeli territory.
Among the most notable are the "Sejjil" missile, with a range of 2000-2500 kilometers, and the "Shahab 3" missile, with a range of 2000 kilometers.
However, is Israel prepared to intercept all of these missiles and drones?
According to some Israeli officials, the ground and naval defense systems, such as David's Sling, the Patriot, and Arrow 3, may not be sufficient to intercept Iranian missiles, especially if they are launched from multiple fronts, including Iran and its allies in the region, such as the Houthis in Yemen, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and the Islamic Resistance in Iraq.
The United States, Israel's primary military supporter, has announced its intention to assist Israel and intervene in defense against Iranian missiles or drones. Washington has been providing Israel with advanced defense systems like THAAD and the Patriot since October 7, 2023.
In conclusion, the Iranian retaliation against Israel may be imminent, but the extent of its scope remains uncertain.
Will it be limited, or will it escalate further?
News Bulletin Reports
World News
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Retaliation
Preparations
Iran
Threat
Israel
Weapons
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
LBCI Exclusive: More details on Mohammad Sarour’s assassination
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
LBCI Exclusive: More details on Mohammad Sarour’s assassination
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:23
Inside Israel: High alert among Israelis amid Iran tensions
News Bulletin Reports
12:23
Inside Israel: High alert among Israelis amid Iran tensions
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-11
Russian Ministry Urges Caution for Citizens Traveling to Middle East Amid Regional Tensions
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-11
Russian Ministry Urges Caution for Citizens Traveling to Middle East Amid Regional Tensions
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-11
Israel Heightens Readiness Amid Rising Tensions with Iran
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-11
Israel Heightens Readiness Amid Rising Tensions with Iran
0
Middle East News
2024-03-27
Iraq signs gas supply agreement with Iran for five years
Middle East News
2024-03-27
Iraq signs gas supply agreement with Iran for five years
0
World News
2024-03-25
London announces new investments in nuclear energy
World News
2024-03-25
London announces new investments in nuclear energy
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-08
Lebanese Forces party describes Pascal Sleiman's death a 'political crime'
Lebanon News
2024-04-08
Lebanese Forces party describes Pascal Sleiman's death a 'political crime'
0
World News
2024-04-08
Yellen: US will not accept Chinese imports ruining new industries
World News
2024-04-08
Yellen: US will not accept Chinese imports ruining new industries
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
1
Lebanon News
07:41
Geagea: Our confrontation is not for revenge or reaction
Lebanon News
07:41
Geagea: Our confrontation is not for revenge or reaction
2
Lebanon News
07:31
Al-Rahi during Sleiman's funeral: Some Syrian refugees have become a threat to the Lebanese. Who benefits from this chaos?
Lebanon News
07:31
Al-Rahi during Sleiman's funeral: Some Syrian refugees have become a threat to the Lebanese. Who benefits from this chaos?
3
Lebanon News
04:18
Nasser Yassin to LBCI: Any crime now heightens tension, divides nation
Lebanon News
04:18
Nasser Yassin to LBCI: Any crime now heightens tension, divides nation
4
Middle East News
09:36
Bloomberg, citing informed sources: Israel is preparing for a possible and direct Iranian attack or through its proxies, in the next 48 hours
Middle East News
09:36
Bloomberg, citing informed sources: Israel is preparing for a possible and direct Iranian attack or through its proxies, in the next 48 hours
5
Middle East News
06:20
France advises citizens against travel to Iran, Lebanon, Israel, and Palestinian territories
Middle East News
06:20
France advises citizens against travel to Iran, Lebanon, Israel, and Palestinian territories
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:21
Israeli defense minister: A direct Iranian attack would require appropriate response
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:21
Israeli defense minister: A direct Iranian attack would require appropriate response
7
Middle East News
00:03
Iran aims to contain fallout in Israel response, 'will not be hasty'
Middle East News
00:03
Iran aims to contain fallout in Israel response, 'will not be hasty'
8
Lebanon News
05:29
Bou Habib advocates for Greek mediation in Middle East crisis
Lebanon News
05:29
Bou Habib advocates for Greek mediation in Middle East crisis
