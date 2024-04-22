Shadowy strikes: Unclaimed attacks add complexity to Iran-Israel confrontation

News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-22 | 12:30
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Shadowy strikes: Unclaimed attacks add complexity to Iran-Israel confrontation
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Shadowy strikes: Unclaimed attacks add complexity to Iran-Israel confrontation

Report by Raneem Bou Khzam, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

This week could be aptly named the week of strikes. The strike on Isfahan, Iran, reportedly carried out by Israel, remains unconfirmed or even denied by Tel Aviv.

Just two days ago, the Kalsu military base in Iraq, hosting forces from the Popular Mobilization Forces aligned with Iran and the Iraqi Army, witnessed an attack resulting in the death of one member of the Popular Mobilization Forces and injuring eight others, with no claim of responsibility.

The Iraqi Army reported no drone or fighter jet movement before the explosion, while the United States denied any involvement in the strike.

Adding to the recent attacks, a US military base in northeastern Syria was targeted overnight on Sunday.

Notably, Reuters reported a statement attributed to a close affiliate of the Iraqi Kataib Hezbollah claiming their decision to resume attacks on US military installations after a three-month hiatus.

However, Kataib Hezbollah's account later denied issuing any statement, blaming Reuters for spreading what they termed as fake news.

As of now, the source of this latest attack remains unknown, awaiting definitive confirmation. If indeed the Iraqi Kataib Hezbollah is behind it, the timing of the resumption of attacks against Americans amid escalating tensions between Iran and Israel in the region raises questions.

Following Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani's return from talks in Washington, which included discussions on the presence of US forces there, tensions have escalated, with the US playing a visible role in fending off Iranian strikes against Tel Aviv.

Will this lead to a proxy tug-of-war between Iran and America once again?

News Bulletin Reports

World News

Middle East News

Strikes

Unclaimed

Attacks

Complexity

Iran

Israel

Confrontation

LBCI Next
US military bases: Examining America's military footprint in Syria
Israeli Cabinet Discusses Prisoner Exchange Amidst Intelligence Concerns
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-19

Israeli response to Iranian attack: Strikes on Isfahan airbase

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-19

Direct strikes between Israel and Iran end, CNN reports

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-19

Israeli army refuses to comment on reports of explosions in Iran and strikes in Syria

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-18

Israel considered 'swift' retaliatory strikes against Iran: Reports

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:40

Beyond borders: How the northern front became Israel's greatest 'dilemma'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:34

Unprecedented situation: Lebanon moves closer to IMF deal with BDL modernization

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:32

Iraqi-Turkish relations: Key topics in Erdogan's meeting with Al Sudani

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:31

US military bases: Examining America's military footprint in Syria

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-11

Syrian and Egyptian Presidents Discuss Gaza and Unity on the Sidelines of the Arab-Islamic Summit

LBCI
World News
2024-02-10

Russia's defense minister says military drone production ramping up

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-07

FM Cameron: UK support for Israel 'is not unconditional'

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:42

Ministry of Education and Higher Education sets exam dates for Intermediate Certificate (Brevet) and Baccalaureate Certificates in 2024

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More