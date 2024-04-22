News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
20
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Vision 2030
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
20
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Shadowy strikes: Unclaimed attacks add complexity to Iran-Israel confrontation
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-22 | 12:30
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Shadowy strikes: Unclaimed attacks add complexity to Iran-Israel confrontation
Report by Raneem Bou Khzam, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
This week could be aptly named the week of strikes. The strike on Isfahan, Iran, reportedly carried out by Israel, remains unconfirmed or even denied by Tel Aviv.
Just two days ago, the Kalsu military base in Iraq, hosting forces from the Popular Mobilization Forces aligned with Iran and the Iraqi Army, witnessed an attack resulting in the death of one member of the Popular Mobilization Forces and injuring eight others, with no claim of responsibility.
The Iraqi Army reported no drone or fighter jet movement before the explosion, while the United States denied any involvement in the strike.
Adding to the recent attacks, a US military base in northeastern Syria was targeted overnight on Sunday.
Notably, Reuters reported a statement attributed to a close affiliate of the Iraqi Kataib Hezbollah claiming their decision to resume attacks on US military installations after a three-month hiatus.
However, Kataib Hezbollah's account later denied issuing any statement, blaming Reuters for spreading what they termed as fake news.
As of now, the source of this latest attack remains unknown, awaiting definitive confirmation. If indeed the Iraqi Kataib Hezbollah is behind it, the timing of the resumption of attacks against Americans amid escalating tensions between Iran and Israel in the region raises questions.
Following Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani's return from talks in Washington, which included discussions on the presence of US forces there, tensions have escalated, with the US playing a visible role in fending off Iranian strikes against Tel Aviv.
Will this lead to a proxy tug-of-war between Iran and America once again?
News Bulletin Reports
World News
Middle East News
Strikes
Unclaimed
Attacks
Complexity
Iran
Israel
Confrontation
Next
US military bases: Examining America's military footprint in Syria
Israeli Cabinet Discusses Prisoner Exchange Amidst Intelligence Concerns
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-19
Israeli response to Iranian attack: Strikes on Isfahan airbase
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-19
Israeli response to Iranian attack: Strikes on Isfahan airbase
0
Middle East News
2024-04-19
Direct strikes between Israel and Iran end, CNN reports
Middle East News
2024-04-19
Direct strikes between Israel and Iran end, CNN reports
0
Middle East News
2024-04-19
Israeli army refuses to comment on reports of explosions in Iran and strikes in Syria
Middle East News
2024-04-19
Israeli army refuses to comment on reports of explosions in Iran and strikes in Syria
0
Middle East News
2024-04-18
Israel considered 'swift' retaliatory strikes against Iran: Reports
Middle East News
2024-04-18
Israel considered 'swift' retaliatory strikes against Iran: Reports
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:40
Beyond borders: How the northern front became Israel's greatest 'dilemma'
News Bulletin Reports
12:40
Beyond borders: How the northern front became Israel's greatest 'dilemma'
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:34
Unprecedented situation: Lebanon moves closer to IMF deal with BDL modernization
News Bulletin Reports
12:34
Unprecedented situation: Lebanon moves closer to IMF deal with BDL modernization
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:32
Iraqi-Turkish relations: Key topics in Erdogan's meeting with Al Sudani
News Bulletin Reports
12:32
Iraqi-Turkish relations: Key topics in Erdogan's meeting with Al Sudani
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:31
US military bases: Examining America's military footprint in Syria
News Bulletin Reports
12:31
US military bases: Examining America's military footprint in Syria
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-11-11
Syrian and Egyptian Presidents Discuss Gaza and Unity on the Sidelines of the Arab-Islamic Summit
Middle East News
2023-11-11
Syrian and Egyptian Presidents Discuss Gaza and Unity on the Sidelines of the Arab-Islamic Summit
0
World News
2024-02-10
Russia's defense minister says military drone production ramping up
World News
2024-02-10
Russia's defense minister says military drone production ramping up
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-07
FM Cameron: UK support for Israel 'is not unconditional'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-07
FM Cameron: UK support for Israel 'is not unconditional'
0
Lebanon News
09:42
Ministry of Education and Higher Education sets exam dates for Intermediate Certificate (Brevet) and Baccalaureate Certificates in 2024
Lebanon News
09:42
Ministry of Education and Higher Education sets exam dates for Intermediate Certificate (Brevet) and Baccalaureate Certificates in 2024
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
04:54
Israeli forces launch operation after Hezbollah downs drone
Lebanon News
04:54
Israeli forces launch operation after Hezbollah downs drone
2
Lebanon News
00:59
Hezbollah downs Israeli drone in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
00:59
Hezbollah downs Israeli drone in southern Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
10:41
Macron holds phone call with Netanyahu, urges Gaza ceasefire and Israel-Lebanon border stability
Lebanon News
10:41
Macron holds phone call with Netanyahu, urges Gaza ceasefire and Israel-Lebanon border stability
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:34
Unprecedented situation: Lebanon moves closer to IMF deal with BDL modernization
News Bulletin Reports
12:34
Unprecedented situation: Lebanon moves closer to IMF deal with BDL modernization
5
Middle East News
00:03
Rockets fired from Iraq towards US military base in Syria
Middle East News
00:03
Rockets fired from Iraq towards US military base in Syria
6
Middle East News
00:50
Iraq's Kataib Hezbollah announces resumption of attacks on US forces
Middle East News
00:50
Iraq's Kataib Hezbollah announces resumption of attacks on US forces
7
Middle East News
03:41
Israeli military intelligence head resigns on Monday
Middle East News
03:41
Israeli military intelligence head resigns on Monday
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:12
Netanyahu says he will fight any sanctions on army battalions
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:12
Netanyahu says he will fight any sanctions on army battalions
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More