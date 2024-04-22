Shadowy strikes: Unclaimed attacks add complexity to Iran-Israel confrontation

Report by Raneem Bou Khzam, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



This week could be aptly named the week of strikes. The strike on Isfahan, Iran, reportedly carried out by Israel, remains unconfirmed or even denied by Tel Aviv.



Just two days ago, the Kalsu military base in Iraq, hosting forces from the Popular Mobilization Forces aligned with Iran and the Iraqi Army, witnessed an attack resulting in the death of one member of the Popular Mobilization Forces and injuring eight others, with no claim of responsibility.



The Iraqi Army reported no drone or fighter jet movement before the explosion, while the United States denied any involvement in the strike.



Adding to the recent attacks, a US military base in northeastern Syria was targeted overnight on Sunday.



Notably, Reuters reported a statement attributed to a close affiliate of the Iraqi Kataib Hezbollah claiming their decision to resume attacks on US military installations after a three-month hiatus.



However, Kataib Hezbollah's account later denied issuing any statement, blaming Reuters for spreading what they termed as fake news.



As of now, the source of this latest attack remains unknown, awaiting definitive confirmation. If indeed the Iraqi Kataib Hezbollah is behind it, the timing of the resumption of attacks against Americans amid escalating tensions between Iran and Israel in the region raises questions.



Following Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani's return from talks in Washington, which included discussions on the presence of US forces there, tensions have escalated, with the US playing a visible role in fending off Iranian strikes against Tel Aviv.



Will this lead to a proxy tug-of-war between Iran and America once again?