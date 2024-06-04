News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
25
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
25
o
South
24
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ma Fiyyi
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
25
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
25
o
South
24
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Northern Israel in flames: Hezbollah rockets spark chaos in northern Israel
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-04 | 12:31
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Northern Israel in flames: Hezbollah rockets spark chaos in northern Israel
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
The northern region of Israel has entered a new phase of escalation since the outbreak of the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation, with widespread fires ignited by drones and rockets launched by Hezbollah.
The fires reached as far as Afula, over 80 kilometers from the border, injuring dozens, including soldiers, and causing extensive property damage.
The scale of the fires has overwhelmed the Home Front Command, emergency services, and the military.
Despite significant reinforcements, these agencies have been unable to contain the blazes, which burned continuously for 20 hours. Israelis awoke to the sound of sirens and the sight of raging flames.
Most northern entrances have been closed, and the military has refrained from using specialized firefighting aircraft for fear of them being targeted by Hezbollah.
Remaining residents considered that "Israel has handed the keys to Hezbollah, and the north no longer stands," while Israeli media reports claim, "The state is falling apart before our eyes."
The lack of control over the situation on the Lebanese border coincides with rising tensions on the southern front with Gaza. Meanwhile, several reserve soldiers have refused to report to their bases.
The situation in Gaza and the ongoing assessments of the border with Lebanon highlight the inability of Israel's anti-missile and anti-aircraft systems to intercept all of Hezbollah's attacks.
This has fueled protests in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and Haifa, exacerbated by the revelation of the deaths of four hostages held by Hamas, who had previously appealed to the government to negotiate a deal to save their lives.
Israeli officials have yet to finalize their stance on a prisoner exchange deal despite President Joe Biden's remarks.
However, mediators remain optimistic about resuming negotiations soon.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
World News
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Northern
Israel
Flames
Hezbollah
Rockets
Chaos
Next
The Escalating Fire War: Israel-Hezbollah Confrontation Ignites Northern Borderlands
Iran’s diplomatic continuity: Bagheri affirms support for resistance in Beirut visit
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
00:01
Hezbollah rockets set off fires in northern Israel
Middle East News
00:01
Hezbollah rockets set off fires in northern Israel
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-05
Hezbollah launches 'dozens' of rockets on northern Israel in response to civilian deaths in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-05-05
Hezbollah launches 'dozens' of rockets on northern Israel in response to civilian deaths in southern Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
The Escalating Fire War: Israel-Hezbollah Confrontation Ignites Northern Borderlands
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
The Escalating Fire War: Israel-Hezbollah Confrontation Ignites Northern Borderlands
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-03
Hezbollah threats in the north: Escalation forces school closures and evacuations in northern Israel
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-03
Hezbollah threats in the north: Escalation forces school closures and evacuations in northern Israel
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:33
Iran's presidential elections: Who are the candidates?
News Bulletin Reports
12:33
Iran's presidential elections: Who are the candidates?
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:32
Touring the region: Acting Iranian Foreign Minister's meetings in Lebanon and Syria
News Bulletin Reports
12:32
Touring the region: Acting Iranian Foreign Minister's meetings in Lebanon and Syria
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
The Escalating Fire War: Israel-Hezbollah Confrontation Ignites Northern Borderlands
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
The Escalating Fire War: Israel-Hezbollah Confrontation Ignites Northern Borderlands
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-03
Iran’s diplomatic continuity: Bagheri affirms support for resistance in Beirut visit
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-03
Iran’s diplomatic continuity: Bagheri affirms support for resistance in Beirut visit
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Sports News
2024-06-03
Real Madrid signs France forward Kylian Mbappe on free transfer
Sports News
2024-06-03
Real Madrid signs France forward Kylian Mbappe on free transfer
0
World News
2024-05-23
King of Bahrain invites Russia to attend Middle East peace conference
World News
2024-05-23
King of Bahrain invites Russia to attend Middle East peace conference
0
Lebanon News
03:43
Iran, Hezbollah leaders discuss Gaza, Lebanon amid regional turmoil
Lebanon News
03:43
Iran, Hezbollah leaders discuss Gaza, Lebanon amid regional turmoil
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
09:43
British Embassy refutes rumored reports of UK warning Lebanon of Israeli operation in June
Lebanon News
09:43
British Embassy refutes rumored reports of UK warning Lebanon of Israeli operation in June
2
Middle East News
00:01
Hezbollah rockets set off fires in northern Israel
Middle East News
00:01
Hezbollah rockets set off fires in northern Israel
3
Lebanon News
13:15
Israeli Army Chief of Staff says: We are close to making a decision on launching attack on Lebanon border
Lebanon News
13:15
Israeli Army Chief of Staff says: We are close to making a decision on launching attack on Lebanon border
4
Lebanon News
08:20
Hezbollah's Sheikh Naim Qassem declares readiness for full-scale war, denies border force withdrawal
Lebanon News
08:20
Hezbollah's Sheikh Naim Qassem declares readiness for full-scale war, denies border force withdrawal
5
Lebanon News
07:31
Hezbollah launches drone attack targeting Israeli soldiers and officers
Lebanon News
07:31
Hezbollah launches drone attack targeting Israeli soldiers and officers
6
Lebanon News
03:43
Iran, Hezbollah leaders discuss Gaza, Lebanon amid regional turmoil
Lebanon News
03:43
Iran, Hezbollah leaders discuss Gaza, Lebanon amid regional turmoil
7
Lebanon News
10:07
Two army personnel suffocate from phosphorus inhalation: National News Agency reports
Lebanon News
10:07
Two army personnel suffocate from phosphorus inhalation: National News Agency reports
8
Lebanon Economy
02:18
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:18
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More