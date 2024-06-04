Northern Israel in flames: Hezbollah rockets spark chaos in northern Israel

News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-04 | 12:31
High views
Northern Israel in flames: Hezbollah rockets spark chaos in northern Israel
2min
Northern Israel in flames: Hezbollah rockets spark chaos in northern Israel

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

The northern region of Israel has entered a new phase of escalation since the outbreak of the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation, with widespread fires ignited by drones and rockets launched by Hezbollah. 

The fires reached as far as Afula, over 80 kilometers from the border, injuring dozens, including soldiers, and causing extensive property damage.

The scale of the fires has overwhelmed the Home Front Command, emergency services, and the military. 

Despite significant reinforcements, these agencies have been unable to contain the blazes, which burned continuously for 20 hours. Israelis awoke to the sound of sirens and the sight of raging flames.

Most northern entrances have been closed, and the military has refrained from using specialized firefighting aircraft for fear of them being targeted by Hezbollah. 

Remaining residents considered that "Israel has handed the keys to Hezbollah, and the north no longer stands," while Israeli media reports claim, "The state is falling apart before our eyes."

The lack of control over the situation on the Lebanese border coincides with rising tensions on the southern front with Gaza. Meanwhile, several reserve soldiers have refused to report to their bases.

The situation in Gaza and the ongoing assessments of the border with Lebanon highlight the inability of Israel's anti-missile and anti-aircraft systems to intercept all of Hezbollah's attacks. 

This has fueled protests in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and Haifa, exacerbated by the revelation of the deaths of four hostages held by Hamas, who had previously appealed to the government to negotiate a deal to save their lives.

Israeli officials have yet to finalize their stance on a prisoner exchange deal despite President Joe Biden's remarks. 

However, mediators remain optimistic about resuming negotiations soon.

