Touring the region: Acting Iranian Foreign Minister's meetings in Lebanon and Syria

News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-04 | 12:32
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Touring the region: Acting Iranian Foreign Minister&#39;s meetings in Lebanon and Syria
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Touring the region: Acting Iranian Foreign Minister's meetings in Lebanon and Syria

Report by Nada Andraos, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

In his first visit since assuming the position of acting Iranian Foreign Minister, Ali Bagheri Kani moved from Lebanon to Syria, after concluding his first stop by meeting with Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

In Syria, the most prominent topic in the talks between the Iranian minister and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad was the situation in the occupied Palestinian territories and the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip.

According to what was reported by the official SANA agency, al-Assad stressed that resistance against the occupation in all its forms will remain a fundamental principle and a strategic choice, especially since leniency with Israel will increase its brutality.

Bagheri stressed the depth of the strategic relationship with Syria, and Iran's efforts to develop it and its relations with the countries of the region.
 
The Iranian-Syrian relations, sanctions and pressures on the two countries, and the hot file in the region, the war on the Gaza Strip are present on the agenda of the talks between Bagheri and his Syrian counterpart Faisal Mekdad.

In this context, the two sides reaffirmed their continued support for the Palestinian resistance, stressing that their countries are considered two basic pillars of stability in the region.

The Iranian minister's visit to Damascus was an opportunity, according to both parties, to rectify the questions surrounding Syrian-Iranian relations about the nature of the differences between the two sides. 

The Arab World Press reported that upon his arrival in the Syrian capital, Bagheri met with the leaders of the Palestinian factions in Syria, without mentioning details about the meeting.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Tour

Region

Iran

Foreign

Minister

Meetings

Lebanon

Syria

LBCI Next
The Escalating Fire War: Israel-Hezbollah Confrontation Ignites Northern Borderlands
Iran’s diplomatic continuity: Bagheri affirms support for resistance in Beirut visit
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-08

Iranian foreign minister continues regional tour with Syria

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-07

Iranian foreign minister visits Oman on regional tour

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-06-02

Acting Iranian Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani to Visit Lebanon in First Official Trip

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:43

Iran, Hezbollah leaders discuss Gaza, Lebanon amid regional turmoil

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:33

Iran's presidential elections: Who are the candidates?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:31

Northern Israel in flames: Hezbollah rockets spark chaos in northern Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:30

The Escalating Fire War: Israel-Hezbollah Confrontation Ignites Northern Borderlands

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-03

Iran’s diplomatic continuity: Bagheri affirms support for resistance in Beirut visit

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Sports News
2024-06-03

Real Madrid signs France forward Kylian Mbappe on free transfer

LBCI
World News
2024-05-23

King of Bahrain invites Russia to attend Middle East peace conference

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:43

Iran, Hezbollah leaders discuss Gaza, Lebanon amid regional turmoil

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:43

British Embassy refutes rumored reports of UK warning Lebanon of Israeli operation in June

LBCI
Middle East News
00:01

Hezbollah rockets set off fires in northern Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:15

Israeli Army Chief of Staff says: We are close to making a decision on launching attack on Lebanon border

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:20

Hezbollah's Sheikh Naim Qassem declares readiness for full-scale war, denies border force withdrawal

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:31

Hezbollah launches drone attack targeting Israeli soldiers and officers

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:43

Iran, Hezbollah leaders discuss Gaza, Lebanon amid regional turmoil

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:07

Two army personnel suffocate from phosphorus inhalation: National News Agency reports

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:18

Fuel prices drop in Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More