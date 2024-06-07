Failed negotiations: No progress in hostage talks as Gaza war drags on

News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-07 | 12:27
High views
LBCI
LBCI
Failed negotiations: No progress in hostage talks as Gaza war drags on
2min
Failed negotiations: No progress in hostage talks as Gaza war drags on

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

Amid escalating military tensions on the northern and southern fronts, efforts to make progress on the prisoner exchange deal have failed. 

The negotiations have halted, and the Israeli negotiating team has returned due to a lack of progress on Hamas' conditions, which include ending the war and the number of hostages to be released in the first phase of the deal.

Israel demands the release of 33 hostages, while Hamas is willing to release only 18. These disagreements have created significant obstacles for the deal, with insiders suggesting that no progress is imminent, shifting the focus back to Rafah and Lebanon.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu refuses to advance any strategic plan regarding Gaza and keeps the northern front under the scrutiny of security agencies. The ongoing war, now in its ninth month without a foreseeable end, raises concerns about its impact on Israel and its citizens.

The deadlock in the deal coincides with the political establishment's anticipation of a decision from Cabinet member Benny Gantz, who has given the Prime Minister until today to advance a strategic plan or a prisoner exchange deal. 

Expectations indicate that Gantz will resign on Sunday, a move that could bolster the opposition's efforts to topple Netanyahu's government and bring forward parliamentary elections. Several polls indicate that Gantz' popularity continues to rise compared to Netanyahu's.

News Bulletin Reports

World News

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Failed

Negotiations

Progress

Hostages

Gaza

War

Israel

Upgraded air defense: Hezbollah announces first-ever targeting of Israeli warplanes
Security implications of Syrian refugees: Lone attacker behind US Embassy incident
