Land reclamation in Damour: Lebanese Army reclaims land from Palestinian faction

News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-21 | 13:12
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Land reclamation in Damour: Lebanese Army reclaims land from Palestinian faction
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Land reclamation in Damour: Lebanese Army reclaims land from Palestinian faction

Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

Residents of Damour remember how Israel once launched attacks towards one of the tunnels in Naameh. 

These tunnels were dug by the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine - General Command (PFLP-GC) from Damour to Naameh, where they took refuge after being expelled from Jordan in the early 1970s. The PFLP-GC established a secure military zone over large areas of land owned by the people of Damour.

Complaints from the residents of Damour reached the Directorate of Military Intelligence, which decided to mediate and reclaim the land for its rightful owners. 

Two years of negotiations, meticulous examination of maps, ownership deeds, and land measurements in coordination with the Municipality of Damour, resulted in the PFLP-GC agreeing to hand over 196,000 square meters.

The Lebanese Army's Engineering Regiment isolated the area, and a demining organization began its work last May. 

Approximately 16,000 square meters of war remnants and mines have been cleared so far, with ongoing efforts to remove suspicious objects in the area marked in purple, expected to be completed within three months.

The army will return the land to its owners once it is fully cleared. 

However, handing over the land does not mean vacating the PFLP-GC’s military positions in the tunnels. This is not the first time the PFLP-GC has cooperated with the Army Intelligence's efforts. 

Twelve years ago, Damour successfully separated its cemeteries from the faction's control. Nearly two years ago, the town regained its well and spring, which had been under the faction's authority for years. 

The initiative to return the land might pave the way for future negotiations to reclaim the remaining lands of the region's residents.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Land

Reclamation

Damour

Lebanese

Army

Palestinian

Faction

LBCI Next
Diplomacy or defense: US pushes for diplomacy as Israel prepares for potential northern escalation
Global refugee crisis hits historic high in 2023: Lebanon and countries beyond struggle amid conflicts and climate change
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-17

General Joseph Aoun Secures Continued US Support and Increased Aid for Lebanese Army

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-11

Palestinian health ministry declares: Six killed in Israeli army raid in West Bank

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-08

Lebanese Army Commander heads to US, seeking enhanced military assistance

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-08

Large fire erupts at Lebanese army and UNIFIL positions near Blue Line: NNA

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Cyprus balances peace and conflict: A refuge for Lebanese and Israelis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Diplomacy or defense: US pushes for diplomacy as Israel prepares for potential northern escalation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-20

Global refugee crisis hits historic high in 2023: Lebanon and countries beyond struggle amid conflicts and climate change

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-20

Controversies surround the Lebanese National Higher Conservatory of Music: Here are the details

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-04

Qatar says waiting for ‘clear position’ from Israel on ceasefire deal

LBCI
World News
2024-06-14

Blast heard in Kyiv region after missile warning

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:10

MP Salim el-Sayegh calls on friendly nations to protect remaining Lebanon, highlights Lebanese loss of decision-making power

LBCI
World News
2024-06-20

Canadian actor Donald Sutherland passes away at age 88

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:24

Iran: Hezbollah is capable of defending itself against Israel

LBCI
Middle East News
12:33

Israeli Foreign Minister: We will not allow Hezbollah to continue attacking us, we will soon take the necessary decisions

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:13

Blinken urges de-escalation in Lebanon, enhanced aid for Gaza in talks with Israeli officials: US Department of State

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:10

MP Salim el-Sayegh calls on friendly nations to protect remaining Lebanon, highlights Lebanese loss of decision-making power

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:12

Land reclamation in Damour: Lebanese Army reclaims land from Palestinian faction

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:41

MP George Okais to LBCI: March 8 Alliance hinders presidential election sessions

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:56

Israel summons Armenia envoy over Palestine recognition

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:40

Israel 'pause' in Gaza had no impact on aid supplies: WHO

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More