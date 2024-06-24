A report by Amale Chehadeh, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has left no room for a near-term hostages exchange deal or an end to the fighting in Gaza.

He rejected US President Joe Biden's proposal for a deal, instead advocating for a partial exchange where a number of hostages would be released in return for a ceasefire, after which the military would resume fighting in Gaza.



Netanyahu's remarks were met with enthusiastic applause inside the pro-government Channel 14 studio, amidst calls outside the hall demanding the immediate return of hostages under Biden's proposal.



Netanyahu's statement about not withdrawing from Gaza until Hamas is destroyed received warm applause from the right-wing audience in the studio. However, his comments regarding Lebanon drew criticism after he left.



Netanyahu refused to comply with demands to attack Lebanon, stating only that he is committed to ensuring the safety of residents and their return to the north, preferring to wait and see what happens in Gaza first. He did not hide his hope for a diplomatic solution rather than a military one.



Meanwhile, members of the Knesset's Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee discussed Netanyahu's stance on the deal and Gaza. Former Cabinet member Gadi Eizenkot considered these statements contradictory to Cabinet decisions, particularly regarding the exchange.



From Gaza to the northern front, where tension remains high and sirens continue to sound in some settlements and towns.

Haifa Mayor Yona Yahav revealed that military and political leaders have not responded to any of his demands to ensure the safety and protection of residents after Hezbollah revealed a list of targets including Haifa and its bay.



On Monday, the Ministry of Defense claimed success in testing a defensive system called the missile defense system, aimed at intercepting rockets launched from Lebanon.

However, security and military officials reiterated that Israel is not ready for war, expressing concern over the implications of Netanyahu's statements related to Gaza, the hostage exchange, and the aftermath of the war.

They also noted the increasing tension in relations with the United States, emphasizing that Israel cannot continue fighting in either Gaza or Lebanon without Washington's support.