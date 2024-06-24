Netanyahu Rejects Biden's Proposal Amid Ongoing Gaza Conflict and Northern Tensions

News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-24 | 12:40
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Netanyahu Rejects Biden&#39;s Proposal Amid Ongoing Gaza Conflict and Northern Tensions
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Netanyahu Rejects Biden's Proposal Amid Ongoing Gaza Conflict and Northern Tensions

A report by Amale Chehadeh, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine 

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has left no room for a near-term hostages exchange deal or an end to the fighting in Gaza.
 
He rejected US President Joe Biden's proposal for a deal, instead advocating for a partial exchange where a number of hostages would be released in return for a ceasefire, after which the military would resume fighting in Gaza. 

Netanyahu's remarks were met with enthusiastic applause inside the pro-government Channel 14 studio, amidst calls outside the hall demanding the immediate return of hostages under Biden's proposal.

Netanyahu's statement about not withdrawing from Gaza until Hamas is destroyed received warm applause from the right-wing audience in the studio. However, his comments regarding Lebanon drew criticism after he left. 

Netanyahu refused to comply with demands to attack Lebanon, stating only that he is committed to ensuring the safety of residents and their return to the north, preferring to wait and see what happens in Gaza first. He did not hide his hope for a diplomatic solution rather than a military one.

Meanwhile, members of the Knesset's Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee discussed Netanyahu's stance on the deal and Gaza. Former Cabinet member Gadi Eizenkot considered these statements contradictory to Cabinet decisions, particularly regarding the exchange.

From Gaza to the northern front, where tension remains high and sirens continue to sound in some settlements and towns.
 
Haifa Mayor Yona Yahav revealed that military and political leaders have not responded to any of his demands to ensure the safety and protection of residents after Hezbollah revealed a list of targets including Haifa and its bay.

On Monday, the Ministry of Defense claimed success in testing a defensive system called the missile defense system, aimed at intercepting rockets launched from Lebanon.
 
However, security and military officials reiterated that Israel is not ready for war, expressing concern over the implications of Netanyahu's statements related to Gaza, the hostage exchange, and the aftermath of the war.
 
They also noted the increasing tension in relations with the United States, emphasizing that Israel cannot continue fighting in either Gaza or Lebanon without Washington's support.

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Netanyahu

Israel

Gaza

Palestine

LBCI Next
Prolonged Presidential Vacancy: Efforts for a Unified Christian Front in Lebanon
Netanyahu criticizes US administration: Israeli Defense Minister in Washington amid Hezbollah tensions
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-03

Israeli government spokesman quoted Netanyahu: Biden proposed a partial version of Gaza plan

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-03

Netanyahu says Gaza plan can begin before terms fully agreed: Israeli media

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-02

Netanyahu Faces Political Turmoil Over Israeli Proposal for Hostages Exchange and Gaza War End

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-02

Netanyahu's aide: Biden's plan regarding Gaza 'is not a good deal,' but Israel accepts it

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Hezbollah and Israel Engage in Psychological Warfare Amid Military Conflict

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:45

Legal Review Underway for Lebanon's Potential Lawsuit Against The Telegraph

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:35

Prolonged Presidential Vacancy: Efforts for a Unified Christian Front in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-23

Netanyahu criticizes US administration: Israeli Defense Minister in Washington amid Hezbollah tensions

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-15

Israel war cabinet member Gantz supports Gallant's opposition to Netanyahu's Gaza strategy

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:48

Zafer Nasser to LBCI: Hezbollah holds military control, Berri opposes isolating political parties

LBCI
World News
2024-06-15

Germany's Scholz says Putin trying to 'dictate' peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-23

Telegraph article claims Hezbollah stores missiles and explosives at Lebanon’s main airport

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
00:29

US General: Israeli attack in Lebanon could increase risk of wider conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:48

Zafer Nasser to LBCI: Hezbollah holds military control, Berri opposes isolating political parties

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:59

Lebanon's Nabih Berri sounds alarm over southern tensions: 'A decisive month ahead'

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:39

Monday drone attack hits eastern Beqaa region near Baalbek

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:05

Civil Defense personnel hit by drone strike in Beqaa area

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:29

Italian FM advocates for buffer zone between Israel and Lebanon: Al Arabiya

LBCI
Middle East News
03:07

Borrell: We are on the verge of widening Middle East conflict

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Hezbollah and Israel Engage in Psychological Warfare Amid Military Conflict

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More