News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
28
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Lebanese Movie
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
28
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Julian Assange released: The end of a legal battle
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-25 | 13:33
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Julian Assange released: The end of a legal battle
Report by Wissam Nasrallah, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
After spending 1900 days in Belmarsh prison in Britain, Julian Assange, the founder of WikiLeaks, stepped out of his cell on the morning of June 24, 2024. His release came as part of a deal whose full details are yet to be disclosed.
According to The Guardian, Assange's release was conditional upon his admission of guilt for violating US espionage laws. In exchange, the United States dropped its extradition request, which had long sought to bring him to trial.
While Assange departed for his home country Australia, his legal journey was far from over. He is scheduled to appear before a US district court in the Northern Mariana Islands, American territories in the Pacific Ocean, on Wednesday, June 26.
Al Jazeera reports that Assange is expected to receive a sentence of 62 months in prison, equivalent to the time he has already served in London.
Consequently, he will be released immediately following the trial session.
Australia played a significant role in Assange's journey to freedom, consistently advocating for the release of its citizen through diplomatic channels.
Australian Prime Minister confirmed the country's efforts the day after Assange's release.
Despite years of US pressure to detain Assange, his release comes with an admission of guilt that will remain marked in America's history, alongside the thousands of documents and recordings that incriminate the United States.
News Bulletin Reports
World News
Julian Assange
Free
Released
End
Legal
Battle
Next
Lebanon faces critical month: Nabih Berri warns of 'uncertain future' as country reacts to Hochstein's visit
Hezbollah and Israel Engage in Psychological Warfare Amid Military Conflict
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-05-23
Taiwan will 'defend the values of freedom and democracy': President
World News
2024-05-23
Taiwan will 'defend the values of freedom and democracy': President
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-01
Embracing Independence: The Growing Trend of Freelancing Among Lebanese Youth
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-01
Embracing Independence: The Growing Trend of Freelancing Among Lebanese Youth
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-18
Video: LBCI's 'Marhaba Dawle' producer hands over props following legal battle
Lebanon News
2024-04-18
Video: LBCI's 'Marhaba Dawle' producer hands over props following legal battle
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:05
US pier in Gaza may be extended past July
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:05
US pier in Gaza may be extended past July
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Examining Iran's elections: Candidates and the nuclear agreement - an overview
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Examining Iran's elections: Candidates and the nuclear agreement - an overview
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
Borderline diplomacy: Diplomatic efforts to avert war with Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
Borderline diplomacy: Diplomatic efforts to avert war with Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanon faces critical month: Nabih Berri warns of 'uncertain future' as country reacts to Hochstein's visit
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanon faces critical month: Nabih Berri warns of 'uncertain future' as country reacts to Hochstein's visit
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-24
Hezbollah and Israel Engage in Psychological Warfare Amid Military Conflict
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-24
Hezbollah and Israel Engage in Psychological Warfare Amid Military Conflict
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-24
Islamic Health Organization team targeted by artillery while fighting fire in Taybeh, south Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-24
Islamic Health Organization team targeted by artillery while fighting fire in Taybeh, south Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-24
US Defense focuses on diplomatic resolution for Lebanon-Israel border tensions
Lebanon News
2024-06-24
US Defense focuses on diplomatic resolution for Lebanon-Israel border tensions
0
Lebanon News
15:56
Israeli strike hits area between Dhayra, Yarine in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
15:56
Israeli strike hits area between Dhayra, Yarine in South Lebanon
0
World News
2024-04-22
Russia says new US aid to Ukraine will not change situation on battlefield
World News
2024-04-22
Russia says new US aid to Ukraine will not change situation on battlefield
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:17
Israel to work on resolving Hezbollah conflict in coming weeks, official says
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:17
Israel to work on resolving Hezbollah conflict in coming weeks, official says
2
Lebanon News
08:20
Beirut Airport ready for summer rush: Travel chief debunks security concerns
Lebanon News
08:20
Beirut Airport ready for summer rush: Travel chief debunks security concerns
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanon faces critical month: Nabih Berri warns of 'uncertain future' as country reacts to Hochstein's visit
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanon faces critical month: Nabih Berri warns of 'uncertain future' as country reacts to Hochstein's visit
4
Lebanon News
05:10
Fadi El-Hassan to LBCI: Airport operations unaffected by 'The Telegraph' report yet, emergency plan in place
Lebanon News
05:10
Fadi El-Hassan to LBCI: Airport operations unaffected by 'The Telegraph' report yet, emergency plan in place
5
Lebanon News
04:33
Walid Nassar to LBCI: Lebanon's tourism focus shifts to peace amid security challenges
Lebanon News
04:33
Walid Nassar to LBCI: Lebanon's tourism focus shifts to peace amid security challenges
6
Lebanon News
11:42
US cautions: Israel-Hezbollah conflict could spark regional war
Lebanon News
11:42
US cautions: Israel-Hezbollah conflict could spark regional war
7
Lebanon Economy
02:16
Fuel prices increase across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:16
Fuel prices increase across Lebanon
8
World News
10:43
US imposes sanctions on network accused of moving billions for Iran's military
World News
10:43
US imposes sanctions on network accused of moving billions for Iran's military
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More