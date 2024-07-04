Escalating Tensions: Hezbollah Strikes and Diplomatic Maneuvers in Israel and Gaza

A report by Amale Chehadeh, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine





Three days before the Al-Aqsa Flood War enters its tenth month with no end in sight, towns in the north, Galilee, and Golan, including Tiberias and Acre, were hit by more than 200 rockets and 20 drones launched by Hezbollah. On the Gaza front, sirens blared, and a rocket landed in the Maimon settlement in the south, amidst tension on both fronts.



In a northern command assessment meeting, it was decided to extend the state of emergency to include Haifa and the surrounding Krayot area. The escalation coincided with intensified efforts to prevent the conflict from expanding into a regional war. Diplomatic efforts towards Lebanon and Gaza reached their peak, aiming for a prisoner exchange deal, especially after Hamas responded to the proposal by U.S. President Joe Biden and retracted its demand for a ceasefire in the first phase of the deal.



Netanyahu quickly agreed to send a delegation to Cairo to begin detailed negotiations on the deal. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden continues to engage with Netanyahu, pressuring him to finalize the deal and prevent any escalation in the north. Netanyahu preempted the conversation with a meeting with Republican Congressman David Kustoff and an accompanying delegation, ahead of his speech in the US Congress.



During this period, Israeli leadership continued to issue threats against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Defense Minister Yoav Gallant stated that the tank emerging from the Rafah battle could reach the Litani River in Lebanon, and the army could deliver severe strikes against Hezbollah daily. Despite the elevated rhetoric, political leaders have yet to approve the military's plan for fighting on the northern front with Lebanon.