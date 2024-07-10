News
Diplomatic and Military Pressures Intensify Over Israel-Hamas Hostage Swap Negotiations
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-10 | 13:00
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Diplomatic and Military Pressures Intensify Over Israel-Hamas Hostage Swap Negotiations
A report by Amale Chehadeh, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine
As the Israeli delegation’s plane for prisoner swap negotiations landed in Qatar on Wednesday for the four-way summit, US Special Envoy Brett McGurk arrived in Tel Aviv amidst intense US pressure to progress towards a deal.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated his commitment to the deal during his meeting with McGurk, emphasizing that the terms must not cross his established red lines. Meanwhile, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant showed flexibility in the Israeli stance, highlighting that preventing the continued smuggling of weapons into Gaza from Egypt is a significant factor in the negotiations. Gallant also stated that Israel supports the opening of the Rafah crossing between Egypt and Gaza but will not allow Hamas to return to the area.
Netanyahu's red lines are central to the Doha negotiations, where the four-way summit, involving the United States, Israel, Egypt, and Qatar, continues efforts to bridge gaps on contentious issues, particularly the new conditions set by Netanyahu. While some politicians predict that the involvement of CIA Director William Burns will help overcome obstacles, Israeli security and military officials remain cautious, suggesting that the situation is complex and will require several weeks to resolve.
Simultaneously, Gaza has been ablaze due to intensified Israeli military attacks. Both military and political leaders acknowledge that escalating the fighting aims to put more pressure on Hamas to agree to the deal. This situation has left Palestinian civilians as hostages, resulting in dozens of casualties. The military has not only intensified attacks but also continued its displacement policy by distributing leaflets in Gaza City, urging residents to immediately relocate to Deir al-Balah and al-Zawayda, which are not safe either.
From the Gaza front to the front with Lebanon, security escalations and the displacement of settlers, particularly from the occupied Syrian Golan Heights, continue. This region, once described by Israel as a strategic asset, has become a target for Hezbollah’s rockets and drones, similar to northern towns and the Galilee. Following the killing of two Golan settlers by rocket fire, the area has been engulfed in smoke, and emergency measures have been heightened.
Faced with the current battlefield and diplomatic realities, several security, intelligence, and military officials believe that Israel, determined to achieve victory, may find itself at a disadvantage in both military and diplomatic arenas. This is due to a lack of a clear strategy and accumulating political and combat failures, coinciding with popular movements that have yet to succeed in securing a prisoner swap deal or enforcing early elections.
News Bulletin Reports
Israel
Hamas
Next
Escalation Explained: The Reasons Behind Houthi Leader's Renewed Attack on Saudi Arabia
Debt dispute with Iraq: Lebanon faces electricity shortage
Previous
