Egypt-Israel negotiations: Netanyahu's conditions on Gaza, Egypt border and prisoner exchange
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-12 | 12:55
Egypt-Israel negotiations: Netanyahu's conditions on Gaza, Egypt border and prisoner exchange
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has thrown both Israelis and mediators into a state of uncertainty regarding the prisoner exchange deal.
During an officer graduation ceremony for new military officers, Netanyahu announced his rejection of any deal that would end the war without achieving its primary objectives, namely the destruction of Hamas and maintaining Israel's control over the Gaza-Egypt border.
Netanyahu's remarks came as the Israeli negotiating team was en route to Cairo to discuss critical issues related to the Philadelphi Route and the Rafah crossing.
While some viewed these statements as a reflection of Netanyahu's policy against the deal due to pressure from his government, others saw it as a negotiation tactic with yet unclear intentions. Either way, this stance has tempered Israeli optimism.
The Israeli delegation returned from Egypt on Friday, maintaining cautious optimism after initial understandings were reached concerning the Rafah crossing and the Philadelphi Route.
The Egyptians did not oppose installing Israeli monitoring systems and sensors along the route. Discussions in Cairo also included a project to build a steel wall, 20 to 30 meters deep, to prevent the infiltration of fighters or the smuggling of weapons between Egypt and Gaza.
According to Israeli officials, a pipe extending from the sea to the barrier will be used to periodically pump water to destroy tunnels and prevent new ones from being dug. The wall will feature sensitive electronic equipment, including cameras and sound detectors to identify any breach attempts.
Simultaneously, talks in Cairo led to an agreement on deploying international forces alongside Egyptians to ensure border security. While these understandings might accelerate the deal, they did not alleviate the concerns of the hostages' families.
With Netanyahu's statement, protests intensified, blaming him for hindering a near agreement that represents the last chance to bring back those hostages still alive.
The internal escalation coincided with a similar one in northern Israel, especially after a young man was killed by a drone strike launched by Hezbollah.
Residents in the north attacked the government and its leader, comparing the current northern front situation to the Second Lebanon War, which broke out 18 years ago and lasted 35 days.
According to an Israeli report, Hezbollah has closed the gap with Israel in terms of offensive and defensive military capabilities.
However, the Israeli army has shown an inability not only to end the war that has entered its tenth month but also to face the threat posed by Hezbollah.
News Bulletin Reports
World News
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Egypt
Israel
Negotiations
Netanyahu
Conditions
Gaza
Border
Prisoner
Exchange
