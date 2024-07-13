Israel targets top Hamas leader in Khan Yunis: Who is Mohammad Deif?

Report by Nicole Hajal, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Israel has launched airstrikes in Khan Yunis refugee camp, aiming to eliminate top Hamas leaders, including Yahya Sinwar and Mohammed Deif, as part of its long-standing objective in the ongoing war.



The strike specifically targeted Mohammed Deif, the military commander of Hamas' Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, though his fate remains unknown.



Who is Mohammad Deif?



Born Mohammad Diab al-Masri, he is the commander of the al-Qassam Brigades and was the first to announce the start of the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation in an audio recording. Deif, known as the "engineer of tunnels," has survived multiple Israeli assassination attempts, earning him the nickname "the cat with nine lives."



After assuming command of the al-Qassam Brigades in 2002, Deif survived an assassination attempt that left him partially paralyzed. Since then, he has been known as Deif, meaning "guest," due to his habit of never staying in one place for more than a night.



On May 20, 2024, the International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor requested an arrest warrant against Deif, holding him accountable for the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation.