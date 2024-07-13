Israel targets top Hamas leader in Khan Yunis: Who is Mohammad Deif?

News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-13 | 12:45
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israel targets top Hamas leader in Khan Yunis: Who is Mohammad Deif?
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Israel targets top Hamas leader in Khan Yunis: Who is Mohammad Deif?

Report by Nicole Hajal, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

Israel has launched airstrikes in Khan Yunis refugee camp, aiming to eliminate top Hamas leaders, including Yahya Sinwar and Mohammed Deif, as part of its long-standing objective in the ongoing war.

The strike specifically targeted Mohammed Deif, the military commander of Hamas' Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, though his fate remains unknown.

Who is Mohammad Deif?

Born Mohammad Diab al-Masri, he is the commander of the al-Qassam Brigades and was the first to announce the start of the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation in an audio recording. Deif, known as the "engineer of tunnels," has survived multiple Israeli assassination attempts, earning him the nickname "the cat with nine lives."

After assuming command of the al-Qassam Brigades in 2002, Deif survived an assassination attempt that left him partially paralyzed. Since then, he has been known as Deif, meaning "guest," due to his habit of never staying in one place for more than a night.

On May 20, 2024, the International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor requested an arrest warrant against Deif, holding him accountable for the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation.

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Hamas

Leader

Khan Yunis

Mohammad Deif

Gaza

LBCI Next
Khan Yunis operation: Execution process of Israel's attack
NATO Summit: Biden stumbles in speech, overshadows aid announcement for Ukraine
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:29

Hamas: Israeli claims about targeting movement leaders are false

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:51

Israeli army radio: Hamas military chief targeted in Gaza strike

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-04

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh talks to Egypt, Qatar mediators on Gaza ceasefire deal

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-03

Mossad: Israel considering Hamas' response to ceasefire proposal in Gaza

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:02

Settlement expansion: Israel approves decision of building more settlements in the West Bank

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

Khan Yunis operation: Execution process of Israel's attack

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-12

NATO Summit: Biden stumbles in speech, overshadows aid announcement for Ukraine

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-12

Egypt-Israel negotiations: Netanyahu's conditions on Gaza, Egypt border and prisoner exchange

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-10

UKMTO reports hijacking attempt of ship east of Aden

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-24

Netanyahu Rejects Biden's Proposal Amid Ongoing Gaza Conflict and Northern Tensions

LBCI
World News
2024-06-08

Ukraine attacks airfield in South Russia

LBCI
World News
2024-06-21

South Korea summons Russian ambassador over treaty with North Korea

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:15

Geagea: Lebanon's situation cannot wait for Gaza settlement

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:45

Israel targets top Hamas leader in Khan Yunis: Who is Mohammad Deif?

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:00

Michel Helou emphasizes need for 'permanent ceasefire' and national unity on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:05

UK Foreign Minister to Mikati: Expanding conflict not in anyone's interest

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:49

Axios quoting an Israeli official: We did not inform the United States of the attack on Khan Yunis

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:51

Israeli army radio: Hamas military chief targeted in Gaza strike

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:29

Hamas: Israeli claims about targeting movement leaders are false

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:02

Settlement expansion: Israel approves decision of building more settlements in the West Bank

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More