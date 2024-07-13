News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
30
o
South
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Event
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
30
o
South
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israel targets top Hamas leader in Khan Yunis: Who is Mohammad Deif?
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-13 | 12:45
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Israel targets top Hamas leader in Khan Yunis: Who is Mohammad Deif?
Report by Nicole Hajal, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Israel has launched airstrikes in Khan Yunis refugee camp, aiming to eliminate top Hamas leaders, including Yahya Sinwar and Mohammed Deif, as part of its long-standing objective in the ongoing war.
The strike specifically targeted Mohammed Deif, the military commander of Hamas' Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, though his fate remains unknown.
Who is Mohammad Deif?
Born Mohammad Diab al-Masri, he is the commander of the al-Qassam Brigades and was the first to announce the start of the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation in an audio recording. Deif, known as the "engineer of tunnels," has survived multiple Israeli assassination attempts, earning him the nickname "the cat with nine lives."
After assuming command of the al-Qassam Brigades in 2002, Deif survived an assassination attempt that left him partially paralyzed. Since then, he has been known as Deif, meaning "guest," due to his habit of never staying in one place for more than a night.
On May 20, 2024, the International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor requested an arrest warrant against Deif, holding him accountable for the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation.
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Hamas
Leader
Khan Yunis
Mohammad Deif
Gaza
Next
Khan Yunis operation: Execution process of Israel's attack
NATO Summit: Biden stumbles in speech, overshadows aid announcement for Ukraine
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:29
Hamas: Israeli claims about targeting movement leaders are false
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:29
Hamas: Israeli claims about targeting movement leaders are false
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:51
Israeli army radio: Hamas military chief targeted in Gaza strike
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:51
Israeli army radio: Hamas military chief targeted in Gaza strike
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-04
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh talks to Egypt, Qatar mediators on Gaza ceasefire deal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-04
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh talks to Egypt, Qatar mediators on Gaza ceasefire deal
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-03
Mossad: Israel considering Hamas' response to ceasefire proposal in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-03
Mossad: Israel considering Hamas' response to ceasefire proposal in Gaza
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Settlement expansion: Israel approves decision of building more settlements in the West Bank
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Settlement expansion: Israel approves decision of building more settlements in the West Bank
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Khan Yunis operation: Execution process of Israel's attack
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Khan Yunis operation: Execution process of Israel's attack
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-12
NATO Summit: Biden stumbles in speech, overshadows aid announcement for Ukraine
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-12
NATO Summit: Biden stumbles in speech, overshadows aid announcement for Ukraine
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-12
Egypt-Israel negotiations: Netanyahu's conditions on Gaza, Egypt border and prisoner exchange
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-12
Egypt-Israel negotiations: Netanyahu's conditions on Gaza, Egypt border and prisoner exchange
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-05-10
UKMTO reports hijacking attempt of ship east of Aden
Middle East News
2024-05-10
UKMTO reports hijacking attempt of ship east of Aden
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-24
Netanyahu Rejects Biden's Proposal Amid Ongoing Gaza Conflict and Northern Tensions
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-24
Netanyahu Rejects Biden's Proposal Amid Ongoing Gaza Conflict and Northern Tensions
0
World News
2024-06-08
Ukraine attacks airfield in South Russia
World News
2024-06-08
Ukraine attacks airfield in South Russia
0
World News
2024-06-21
South Korea summons Russian ambassador over treaty with North Korea
World News
2024-06-21
South Korea summons Russian ambassador over treaty with North Korea
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
04:15
Geagea: Lebanon's situation cannot wait for Gaza settlement
Lebanon News
04:15
Geagea: Lebanon's situation cannot wait for Gaza settlement
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Israel targets top Hamas leader in Khan Yunis: Who is Mohammad Deif?
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Israel targets top Hamas leader in Khan Yunis: Who is Mohammad Deif?
3
Lebanon News
04:00
Michel Helou emphasizes need for 'permanent ceasefire' and national unity on LBCI
Lebanon News
04:00
Michel Helou emphasizes need for 'permanent ceasefire' and national unity on LBCI
4
Lebanon News
06:05
UK Foreign Minister to Mikati: Expanding conflict not in anyone's interest
Lebanon News
06:05
UK Foreign Minister to Mikati: Expanding conflict not in anyone's interest
5
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:49
Axios quoting an Israeli official: We did not inform the United States of the attack on Khan Yunis
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:49
Axios quoting an Israeli official: We did not inform the United States of the attack on Khan Yunis
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:51
Israeli army radio: Hamas military chief targeted in Gaza strike
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:51
Israeli army radio: Hamas military chief targeted in Gaza strike
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:29
Hamas: Israeli claims about targeting movement leaders are false
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:29
Hamas: Israeli claims about targeting movement leaders are false
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Settlement expansion: Israel approves decision of building more settlements in the West Bank
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Settlement expansion: Israel approves decision of building more settlements in the West Bank
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More