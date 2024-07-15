Banking crisis continues: New tax rules for loan repayments

News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-15 | 13:15
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Banking crisis continues: New tax rules for loan repayments
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Banking crisis continues: New tax rules for loan repayments

Report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

In October 2019, as Lebanon faced a banking collapse, the total amount of loans issued by banks stood at $38 billion, sourced from depositors' funds. 

According to the Association of Banks in Lebanon (ABL), $32 billion of these loans have been repaid in Lebanese lira or via checks, known as "lollars," which do not reflect their original value.

The Finance Ministry has stated that individuals and entities who repaid dollar-denominated loans in currencies other than fresh dollars are expected to pay taxes to prevent tax evasion. 

However, housing loans are exempt from this requirement.

For instance, a company that borrowed $1 million before the crisis and repaid it during the crisis with checks worth 20% of their original value essentially settled the debt with the equivalent of $200,000. This means the company saved $800,000 and is now expected to pay taxes on this amount.

ABL indicated that it currently lacks detailed statistics on the beneficiaries of these repayments and the total amount saved. They noted that the Finance Ministry will not receive the necessary information until the issuance of implementing decrees for the tax procedures law.

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

News Bulletin Reports

Banking

Crisis

Tax

Rules

Loan

Repayments

LBCI Next
Attempted Trump assassination: Safety concerns heightened as FBI investigates shooter's motives
Impact of the Mawasi Massacre on Israeli-Hamas Hostage Exchange Negotiations
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-30

Bank Employees' Critique of Government's Banking Plan Amid Lebanon's Financial Crisis

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2024-07-12

X 'deceives' users with blue checks, breaking digital rules: EU

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-11

Iraqi Aid Eases Lebanon’s Energy Crisis Amid Internal Disputes

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-10

Lebanon Faces Power Crisis Amid Fuel Shortage

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Health alert: Lebanon monitors FLiRTLB1 variant as symptoms spread

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:56

Israel on high alert after Al-Mawasi operation as Netanyahu exploits Trump's assassination attempt in political maneuvering

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Trump's resurgence: How is the world preparing for a possible second term?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Attempted Trump assassination: Safety concerns heightened as FBI investigates shooter's motives

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-07-06

Iran reformist Masoud Pezeshkian wins presidential elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-02

Sayyed Fadlallah's bureau announces April 10th first day of Eid al-Fitr

LBCI
World News
2024-05-22

Gunmen kill 40 in attack in north-central Nigeria

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-02

WHO: Destruction of Gaza's Al-Shifa Hospital rips heart out of health system

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
12:09

Prominent businessman tied to Syrian regime, Baraa Qatirji, killed in Israeli strike near Lebanon-Syria border: Here’s what you need to know about him

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:00

Beirut Airport receives approximately 14,000 passengers daily, strong summer tourism season ahead

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:33

Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Sidon, Tyre, and Al Zahrani

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:26

Fire near Beirut Port caused by waste

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:30

Germany arrests suspected Hezbollah member: Prosecutor

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:44

Car targeted near Lebanese-Syrian border after recent fatal strikes

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Banking crisis continues: New tax rules for loan repayments

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:26

Israeli Army Chief: Hamas trying to hide results of strike on Deif

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More