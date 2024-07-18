Highlights from the Penultimate Day of the Republican Convention

News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-18 | 12:57
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Highlights from the Penultimate Day of the Republican Convention
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Highlights from the Penultimate Day of the Republican Convention

A report by Raneem Bou Khzam, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine

On the third day, the penultimate day of the Republican Convention, all eyes were on J.D. Vance, the Republican candidate for Vice President of the United States. Vance, along with his wife, primarily tried to refute the accusation made against him by Biden and other Democrats regarding his harmful policies toward the middle class.

In an attempt to present a more relatable image of Trump to the average American, a notable appearance was made by his granddaughter, who highlighted the grandfatherly side of Trump's personality.

However, the striking scene on the third day of the Republican Convention was the widespread trend of the ear bandage that Trump wears on his ear, which was injured in an assassination attempt.

After Vance officially accepted his nomination by the Republican Party, all eyes on the final day of the convention will be on Trump's acceptance speech. Trump has previously indicated that he has toned down his rhetoric towards Biden and the Democrats after the assassination attempt.

News Bulletin Reports

US

Elections

Trump

Biden

Vance

LBCI Next
Exploring Asir: Saudi Arabia's Emerging Summer Destination
Israel's Struggle: The Challenges and Setbacks in the Longest War Against Hamas
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-06-05

Putin: No difference for Russia whether Biden or Trump wins in US elections

LBCI
World News
2024-07-15

US President Biden has confidence in Secret Service chief after Trump shooting: White House

LBCI
World News
2024-07-14

US President Biden spoke to Trump after rally shooting: White House

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-28

Disastrous Debate Between Biden and Trump Sparks Democratic Division

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:45

Mikati to Visit Iraq Amidst Electricity Sector Financial Dispute

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:30

Netanyahu and Military Leaders Agree on Philadelphi Corridor Amidst Gaza Conflict Disputes

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:05

Exploring Asir: Saudi Arabia's Emerging Summer Destination

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-17

Israel's Struggle: The Challenges and Setbacks in the Longest War Against Hamas

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:18

Lebanon's PM Mikati condemns Israeli crimes, urges Presidential elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-08

Fuel and electricity crisis not linked to central bank: BDL sources confirm to LBCI

LBCI
World News
14:06

Attacker injures one police officer in central Paris attack: French Interior Minister

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-03

UNRWA seeks $415.4 million to aid Palestine refugees in Syria, Lebanon, and Jordan

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:10

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
01:21

Israeli strike kills Islamic Group leader, Abou Mahmoud Mohammed Jabara, in Lebanon's Bekaa region

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:46

Drone strike hits car in West Bekaa, Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:22

Breaking: Israeli strike kills Hezbollah Radwan commander in south Lebanon: Sources told Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:52

Airstrike targets car in Tyre District, South Lebanon: Thursday attacks

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:13

Hezbollah mourns Hassan Ali Mhenna after recent Israeli attacks on South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:37

Israeli Defense Minister Gallant states during northern border tour: 'Things can escalate in moments'

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:58

Cyprus' Ambassador to Lebanon: Cypriot President pledges support for Lebanese issues in European and international forums

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:20

Lebanon declares official day of mourning on August 4th for Beirut Port explosion

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More