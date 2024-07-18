Highlights from the Penultimate Day of the Republican Convention

A report by Raneem Bou Khzam, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine



On the third day, the penultimate day of the Republican Convention, all eyes were on J.D. Vance, the Republican candidate for Vice President of the United States. Vance, along with his wife, primarily tried to refute the accusation made against him by Biden and other Democrats regarding his harmful policies toward the middle class.



In an attempt to present a more relatable image of Trump to the average American, a notable appearance was made by his granddaughter, who highlighted the grandfatherly side of Trump's personality.



However, the striking scene on the third day of the Republican Convention was the widespread trend of the ear bandage that Trump wears on his ear, which was injured in an assassination attempt.



After Vance officially accepted his nomination by the Republican Party, all eyes on the final day of the convention will be on Trump's acceptance speech. Trump has previously indicated that he has toned down his rhetoric towards Biden and the Democrats after the assassination attempt.



